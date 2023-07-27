Emmy predictions: Sarah Snook (‘Succession’) opens up a HUGE lead in Best Drama Actress odds

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) was nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actress in 2020 and 2022. But in 2023 she took a gamble on the lead category. So far the gamble is paying off. She earned a nomination for Best Drama Actress. According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, she’s also the front-runner to win. And not just the front-runner, the overwhelming front-runner.

As of this writing Snook gets leading odds of 82/25, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story. As it stands, she has unanimous support from Gold Derby’s staff Editors who cover awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the past two years.

The only group that isn’t unanimous are the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. Eight of them say Snook will prevail, but one of them, Tim Gray (Variety), is currently going out on a limb for Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”). Lynskey was the front-runner in our odds earlier in the season before Snook made her move to lead. On paper, Lynskey is at a disadvantage since “Yellowjackets” only has three total nominations, and Lynskey is the only nominee for acting. Meanwhile, “Succession” has 27 total nominations including 14 for acting. And “Succession” is the heavy favorite to win Best Drama Series for the third time.

That said, Snook has yet to win an Emmy contest, so it remains to be seen just how enthusiastic voters are for her. And we know they admire Lynskey, whom they nominated twice this year. In addition to “Yellowjackets,” she’s up for Best Drama Guest Actress for “The Last of Us.” Voters who liked her on both shows may be more inclined to check off her name in at least once race. Perhaps it’ll be this one.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?