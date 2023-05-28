Emmy predictions: Can Tyler James Williams stop a Brett Goldstein 3-peat? Not everyone agrees

Brett Goldstein is so far two-for-two at the Emmys, claiming Best Comedy Supporting Actor in 2021 and 2022 for playing gruff footballer Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” Can he maintain his perfect record in 2023 as the series comes to an end after three seasons? Perhaps, but this year he faces a tough challenge from Tyler James Williams as teacher Gregory on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Which of them has the advantage? It depends on who you ask.

Williams and Goldstein are virtually tied, both with 5/1 odds, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Our users heavily favor Williams. He’s backed by 18 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations, 14 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ Emmy nominations results, and more than 1,400 of our everyday Users. Compare that to Goldstein, who is predicted to win by just three Top Users, four All-Stars, and around 400 everyday Users.

But the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets think differently. Eight of them say Goldstein will go three-for-three, compared to five for Williams and another five who say we’ve got it all wrong and Harrison Ford will actually be the winner for “Shrinking.” As for Gold Derby’s staff Editors, we’re split right down the middle: five say Williams and five say Goldstein.

So that’s a long way of saying that this race is far from decided. They faced off in 2022 and Goldstein won, but “Abbott” has only grown in esteem since then. Williams himself won a Golden Globe and earned a nomination from the Critics Choice Awards. And he won best comedy ensemble at the SAG Awards as a member of the cast. It’s hard to say whether that shows strength against “Ted Lasso” overall since “Lasso” didn’t air any episodes in the calendar year 2022, making it ineligible to compete at those SAG, Critics Choice, or Golden Globe Awards. So this year’s Emmys will be the two shows’ first face-off since last year’s Emmys. Which way do you think it’ll go?

