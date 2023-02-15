Super early Emmy predictions slugfest: Editors’ initial thoughts on everything from ‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘The Last of Us’ [WATCH]

It’s never too early to predict the Emmys … okay maybe sometimes it is too early, but we’re doing it anyway. Gold Derby Editors Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, and Ray Richmond convened to discuss their initial forecasts in comedy, drama, TV movie, and limited series categories. Watch the in-depth slugfest above.

For starters, the race for Best Comedy Series is already shaping up to be a race between “Abbott Elementary” and two-time defending champ “Ted Lasso.” “The last time [‘Ted Lasso’ was] nominated I went against them. Many of us did, and it was the wrong thing to do,” remembers Davidson. So at this early stage he’s not making that mistake again. He’s sticking with “Lasso,” especially with speculation that this might be the Apple TV+ show’s last season. Montgomery is the opposite, though. He stuck with “Ted Lasso” in last year’s Emmy forecasts, but “now I’m going with ‘Abbott Elementary’ … I feel like the momentum is there.”

Looking over at the Best Drama Series race, we see another head-to-head matchup, in this case between two defending champs: “Succession,” which won this category in 2022, and “The White Lotus: Sicily,” which won Best Limited Series last year but has been moved to drama because it carried over Jennifer Coolidge‘s character from season to season. “‘White Lotus’ was white hot when it aired at the end of 2022,” Dixon explains. But Richmond “can see a scenario where ‘Succession’ and ‘White Lotus’ sort of cancel each other out and ‘Better Call Saul’ sneaks in the back door” for its final season, though for now he thinks it’ll be “a clear field for ‘Succession.'” Meanwhile, Davidson is sticking up for “The Last of Us” because “I’m really loving that show,” so he can see it succeeding where “The Walking Dead” never did.

The crowded race for Best Limited Series, however, still looks like a free-for-all. “I’ve got, sight unseen, ‘White House Plumbers,'” says Montgomery about the upcoming HBO drama about the Watergate scandal. Davidson is going out on a limb for the Apple TV+ climate change anthology “Extrapolations” on the strength of Meryl Streep in its cast. Richmond predicts “Fleishman is in Trouble,” which is “the cool, hip show of the moment.” That means Dixon is the only one currently betting on the odds-on favorite in the category, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” That’s how wide open this race is. But really there’s still plenty of room to maneuver for all shows and performers between now and the Emmy nominations in July and the Emmy ceremonies in September. Stay tuned.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

