Editors 2023 Emmys slugfest: Debating drama categories, ‘Succession’ supremacy and potential surprise noms [WATCH]

“I think everyone that has anything to do with predictions knows that this is probably one of the easier categories of the year. ‘Succession’ is probably a 100% lock,” says Gold Derby senior editor Marcus James Dixon about the Emmy race for Best Drama Series. The Emmy nominations will be announced this Wednesday, July 12, so Dixon joined his fellow editors Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson to discuss this year’s drama categories. Watch the in-depth slugfest above.

Dixon, Davidson, and Montgomery are all betting on “Succession” to prevail in that and most other categories, but that’s not all they’re interested in. There are eight whole slots in the Best Drama Series race after all, so which shows will join HBO’s corporate drama in the top category? “‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ did get in for Best Drama Series the last time it was eligible, so why are we just forgetting it?” says Davidson about a show that’s not very high up in our odds but maybe should be. “Another interesting show to watch out for could be ‘Bad Sisters.’ But that’s another one that’s not proven.”

SEE Editors 2023 Emmys slugfest: Our final nominations predictions in Comedy, Variety and Animated Series categories [WATCH]

The new “Star Wars” series “Andor” is also a contender for Best Drama — in fact, it ranks among the eight likely nominees in Gold Derby’s odds. “But it’s going up against ‘The Mandalorian,'” Montgomery explains. “I don’t think they both get in, but who do they choose? ‘Mandalorian’ is already proven.” Montgomery is currently betting on those exact eight shows in our odds: behind “Succession” there are “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Yellowjackets,” and “House of the Dragon” in addition to “Andor.”

“I think this is an easy category to call — when the nominations come out,” Davidson points out. “I think we can all be safe to say ‘Succession’ will win. But those last few slots in the nominations could be a little tricky.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?