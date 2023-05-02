Can the men of ‘Yellowjackets’ break into this year’s Emmy race?

“Yellowjackets” earned seven Emmy nominations for its first season and stands to perform even better this time around. Ardent supporters within the television academy who want the show to compete in as high a number of categories as possible have a trio of viable Drama Supporting Actor candidates to back. The top 10 is currently swarming with names from “Succession,” “The White Lotus: Sicily” and “House of the Dragon.” As of now, “Yellowjackets” trails all three for Best Drama Series but only by a relative handful of users. Emmy voters haven’t been shy about promoting their favorites in the past; a restricted ballot can only effect so much change. If Showtime’s hit thriller is the awards juggernaut some are saying it’ll pan out to be, the show could sneak at least one of three male cast members – Elijah Wood, Warren Kole and Steven Krueger – into the race.

The likeliest to score a nomination, according to Gold Derby at least, is Wood for his recurring role this season as Misty’s love interest. Christopher Rosen is predicting he nabs a slot and calls him a “great match” for his co-star from 1997’s “The Ice Storm,” Christina Ricci. Indeed, Walter embodies the show’s unnerving humor as fully as his fellow citizen detective, AfricanGrey. Ricci was nominated for the first season and is ranked sixth in Drama Supporting Actress. Wood, winner of 2007’s Daytime Emmy for Best Performer in a Family Special (“Saving a Species: The Great Penguin Rescue”), is just outside the top 10 in 14th.

Kole has long been one of the show’s most quietly reliable performers. His mic drop over Mrs. Taylor’s tuna quiche remains a series acting highlight. Though the “Shades of Blue” actor is certainly a longshot – the odds place him all the way down in 75th – the nomination makes sense on paper. Nearly all his scenes are opposite Melanie Lynskey, the current frontrunner in Drama Actress and the show’s most oft-praised performer. Kole’s consistently proven to be a more-than-capable sparring partner, and their interplay has delivered some of “Yellowjackets’” funniest moments. Fans will fondly recall his astonishment at Shauna’s revelation that she wasn’t attending book club. Jeff may be a “blank slate,” but playing aloof that well requires a certain degree of self-possession and thoughtfulness, both of which were on display during his recent chat with Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson. Talking about his and Lynskey’s complementary approaches to their craft, Kole said his screen wife is “not afraid to go up there and just jam…she trusts herself and the actor across from her.”

Nearing the end of his life and haunted by the road not taken (and Mari’s stinkeye), Coach Ben has a more emotional arc than either Jeff or Walter. Krueger isn’t being discussed as a serious acting play, however, and that’s a shame. His scenes with Sophie Thatcher in Season 1 brought the best out in both performers. This year, he’s managing to maximize the poignancy of his limited screen-time in a jam-packed second season that, in service of plot, has sometimes elided the first’s quieter and more character-driven beats.

If building momentum for the 1996 cast, fueled in part by Sophie Nélisse’s transition from Supporting to Lead, is a sign of the show’s broadening appeal, “Yellowjackets” will likely compete in more above- and below-the-line categories than it did in 2022. Playing fan-favorite characters, Kole and Krueger could easily benefit, while Wood enjoys name-recognition and a colorful role. A nomination for any of the three would be far from Emmy down-balloting’s most egregious example.

