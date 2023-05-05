Emmy spotlight: HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ brilliantly ‘weaves between hilarity and drama’

HBO’s deliriously charming “Somebody Somewhere” starring Bridget Everett returned on April 23rd. Season one’s critical acclaim, demonstrated by its 100% fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating, is what made it shocking that the show didn’t break into the Emmys last year. The subtleties in both the performances and the writing are entwined with stark relatability, allowing audiences to pick up on every detail because they’ve felt like these characters before or have been through similar circumstances.

Theo Estes (The Spool) alluded to this when he wrote that the series’ “brilliance lies in the way it weaves between the hilarity and drama of the mundane.” That is where the show’s strength draws from, the universality of its themes and the absolute probability that ‘somebody somewhere’ (or perhaps everybody everywhere) will resonate with the material.

“Somebody Somewhere” deals with the grief accompanying the loss of a loved one, the loneliness of feeling like you don’t belong, uncertainty about the future, the complexity of handling a parent’s mental decline, and the way a new community can give you a new lease on life. It would be impossible to find an individual who doesn’t relate to at least one of these plot lines, demonstrating the power of this show. It can turn a difficult situation on its head, add some comedy, and resolve it through compassion, acceptance, and love. It showcases the possibilities for growth, change, and happiness that exist in everyday life if you’re brave enough to look for them. It is precisely the content that the world needs right now, offering an elixir for the divisiveness that permeates society. Estes echoes this sentiment by calling “Somebody Somewhere” the “antithesis of – and antidote to – scripted series that are more unmoored from the real world,” citing its “nuanced take on the hope we can find in the simple things.”

The series’ success is dependent on the emotional resonance of its main characters. Everett’s performance as Sam is breathtakingly raw in an understated way, reminiscent of Frances McDormand’s Oscar-winning turn in “Nomadland.” Jeff Hiller’s performance as Joel, Sam’s newfound confidant, is a showcase in unfeigned verisimilitude. Joyce Slaton (Common Sense Media) wrote that “this series hinges on beautiful performances from leads Everett and Hiller, who have a friendship viewers immediately root for.” Everett and Hiller are perfectly cast and certainly worthy of awards recognition. The writing is so affecting, able to elicit passion for living. “Somebody Somewhere” isn’t just a show you watch and move on from. It reverberates in your conciousness and reminds you not to take anything for granted. Scripts this strong are rare and shouldn’t go unnoticed by the television academy.

The biggest theme of the show is how beautiful it is that a new friendship, at any age, can broaden your horizons and start your life anew. It’s inspiring on a grand scale. Lili Loofbourow (Slate) proclaimed the show as “a shockingly optimistic series whose small but frankly rather revolutionary thesis is that you can not only go home again but find a way to actually belong.” With critics continually praising “Somebody Somewhere’s” groundbreaking excellence, the show’s visibility is likely to increase – and it’s Emmy chances along with it.

Everett is currently 10th in Gold Derby’s odds for a Best Comedy Actress nomination while the show sits at 19h for Comedy Series.

