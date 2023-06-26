Emmy spotlight: Theo James is the winking devil we all loved watching in ‘The White Lotus’

“The White Lotus” was undeniably the hot show of last year’s Emmy Awards. Winning 10 trophies including Best Limited Series, the juggernaut fascinated the television academy and audiences alike with its unique style, sharp wit, and biting social criticism. Surprisingly, its second outing, “The White Lotus: Sicily,” garnered even better reviews, improving upon season one’s 90% Rotten Tomatoes score and earning 93%. With that success, it’s surprising that only four performers from the show are currently expected to receive bids according to Gold Derby odds, down from the eight it received last year.

As Emmy nomination voting comes to a close, Jennifer Coolidge is expected to win a bookend trophy for playing Tanya McQuoid, this time in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category. Aubry Plaza and Meghann Fahy are in position to join her as nominees. The fourth player predicted to reap a bid is F. Murray Abraham for Best Drama Supporting Actor. The switch from limited to drama categories has predictors wary to go all in on “The White Lotus” this year, but it wouldn’t be surprising if another actor or two popped up on nominations morning. For me, the most likely cast member whose awards potential is being slept on is Theo James.

James plays Cameron, an arrogant yuppie who invites his friend from college, Ethan (Will Sharpe), on the vacation to assert his dominance over him. It often feels as if Ethan is pledging a fraternity that Cameron heads. Cameron slowly attempts to unravel Ethan’s marital security by undressing in front of his wife, coming on to her, and kissing her – all while simultaneously exhibiting hints of homoeroticism toward Ethan. The joy evident on James’ face when he delivers the psychologically sinister material is what makes it so much fun to watch him. His character is the proverbial “winking devil” that has the potential to enthrall awards voters, much like J.K. Simmons’ Academy Award-winning role in “Whiplash” and Alison Janney’s Oscar-worthy performance in “I, Tonya.” James’ role is also reminiscent of “The White Lotus’” own Jake Lacy, who portrayed a similar character in Season 1 and received an Emmy nomination for it. The enjoyment that James has playing Cameron, and in turn, the audience has watching him is the x-factor that helps him stand out from the many other supporting actor contenders from this season of “The White Lotus.”

Liam Gaughan (Collider) agrees, lauding James’ performance. He wrote, “James has the challenge of being the most unlikeable character on a show that portrays the privileged, ignorant nature of the upper class with a crushing sense of realism.” He continues, “It’s truly a masterful performance on James’ part; he shows the performative nature of Cameron’s masculinity, and how he puts down others and exposes his views in order to somehow convince himself that he’s more successful than he actually is.” Marah Eakin (Vulture) also praised James when she wrote, “You’ve gotta hand it to Theo James: He found a way to turn…Cameron — an abhorrent finance bro who cheats on his wife, never votes, and seduces the wife of one of his oldest friends — into a surprisingly charming antagonist.” The remarkable fact that the show doesn’t try to elicit any kind of sympathy for Cameron, instead just letting him exist as an undeniably terrible friend, just bolsters the impact of the character and James’ performance.

If Emmy voters are as smitten with James as critics and viewers seem to be, there is definitely room for him to be nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actor. He is currently 18th in Gold Derby’s odds — even trailing his co-stars Abraham, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Sharpe. If James is able to stave off the competition from his own show, he will be well-positioned to hear his name on Emmy morning.

