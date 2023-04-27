Emmy spotlight: Will HBO Max’s ‘The Other Two’ Season 3 finally generate some Emmy love?

Fellow Chase Dreamers, rejoice! On May 4, “The Other Two” returns for Season 3. The HBO Max original comedy series about aspiring artist siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) struggling with their lives in the wake of their 13 year-old brother becoming a viral tween superstar has been beloved by its niche audience since 2019. But will Season 3 finally be “The Other Two’s” turn to break through in awards season? (Note: the show did land a pair of Critics Choice Awards noms last year, including for top comedy series and a supporting nod for castmate Molly Shannon. But there has been no Emmy attention. Yet.)

“The Other Two” started life at a disadvantage. It began as a Comedy Central original that started streaming on HBO Max in Season 2 as an original in 2021. The flip-flopping network branding of the show certainly inhibited its ability to reach a more mainstream audience. But Season 3 arrives at a perfect time to get picked up in the Emmy conversation. An early May air date means the show should be ending its run just as Emmy voters start considering their ballots (Season 2 aired in September, practically a TV awards season death sentence for an under-the-radar performer).

“The Other Two” also faces a different competition in the Emmy comedy category this year. Heavy hitters like “Ted Lasso,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Barry” will be fighting for the same real estate. But fellow Max Original “Hacks” and comedy darling “Curb Your Enthusiasm” are not in competition this time, opening up some space for “The Other Two” to sneak through. Season 3 is also poised to accelerate “The Other Two’s” growing audience. The show received a huge bump in attention for Season 2 on Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service. The social media word of mouth grew throughout that second campaign with an incredible Shannon performance – hence her Emmy nomination – and some must-talk-about jokes perfect for going viral on Twitter. (Cary’s live photo leak and ensuing public relations nightmare comes to mind.) It became the go-to overlooked gem of TV that you put at the top of your recommendations to friends.

“The Other Two” also has the benefit of being a popular breed of TV right now: light and casual viewing. As much as shows like “Succession” and “Barry” command audiences’ attention, recent Emmy trends have shown that feelgood TV is in the highest demand. “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” are sweeping the categories for a reason. They’re shows that stand out in an era when the lines between comedy and drama are becoming increasingly blurred.

While “The Other Two” isn’t as breezy as “Abbott Elementary,” its absurd commentary on being a lost twentysomething makes it an excellent light program in your TV schedule. The show can be cynical when it comes to the entertainment industry and contains moments of sadness, but it’s packed with so much wit that it never dwells on the depressing for longer than a moment. The world of “The Other Two” is complicated and often unfair but never unfunny, one where you can confess your husband froze to death on a bench and soon a community of people who’ve experienced the same thing will come to light and #MyDadFroze can become a Twitter trend.

As Emmy season kicks into high gear, the performances in “The Other Two” are worthy of recognition. There isn’t a weak member of the cast. Shannon is the obvious collector of mainstream praise as she fully inhabits the spiraling character of Pat. Ken Marino also plays his big idiot type to perfection as Streeter Peters. But emerging stars Tarver and Yorke are the true standouts of the series. Tarver gets to inhabit some of the most insane situations of the show and walks the line between playing the straight man and indulging in the chaos with the skill of a comedy veteran. Meanwhile, Yorke consistently subverts and elevates every plotline and piece of dialogue she gets. Her character is able to be both horribly selfish but also incredibly endearing. It’s the type of match between performer and character that seals the fabric of the show together.

Sometimes a show can thrive as a niche interest. Co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider can definitely get very specific in their comedy targets. But the show is capable of being enjoyed by a larger group than its already devoted fans. “The Other Two” is so consistently funny and clever in a way that makes TV feel fresh again. TV awards generally have a solid track record for recognizing some of the great shows being made in Peak TV, and it’s time “The Other Two” gets its due. If Emmy voters are going to pay attention at any point, Season 3 seems like a great place to start.

