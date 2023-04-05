Comedy Guest Actress Emmy predictions now open! Which performers are you picking?

The Gold Derby predictions center event for the 2023 Emmy Awards has now added the Comedy Guest Actress category. We have compiled lists of nearly 40 eligible performers in each of the four guest acting races that reflect our educated guesses on who will be submitted for consideration. More names will be added in the next few months and when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June. Make your very first selections now!

From last year’s six nominees, both Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”) are eligible to return. Lynch, of course, won this category back in 2019 for her performance as Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) nemesis, standup comedian Sophie Lennon. Laurie Metcalf won last year for a two-episode arc on “Hacks,” which nabbed four of the six guest actress slots last cycle. The HBO Max series will not air new episodes in time to compete this year, leaving plenty of opportunities for established and new shows to break through.

SEE Taraji P. Henson to guest star on ‘Abbott Elementary’ as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mother

Many of last year’s Comedy Series nominees have introduced new, high-profile guests. The second season of “Abbott Elementary” brought on board important characters, including Ayo Edebiri as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) sister Ayesha and Taraji P. Henson as their mother, Vanetta. “Only Murders in the Building” not only welcomed back Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, and Amy Ryan, but added legend Shirley MacLaine as the mother of murdered Arconia resident Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). In its third season, “Ted Lasso” adds Becky Ann Baker as Ted’s mother and will also feature last year’s supporting actress nominee Sarah Niles in a guest capacity.

Freshman series also boast many potential nominees with storied histories at the Emmys. Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face” features a true embarrassment of riches in terms of its guest cast, including Emmy winners Ellen Barkin, Cherry Jones, and S. Epatha Merkerson, four-time nominee Judith Light, and two 2023 Oscar nominees: Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu. Two-time Emmy nominee Wendie Mallick is eligible for not one, but two new series, for a one-off appearance on the revival of “Night Court” and a recurring stint on “Shrinking.” Living legend Marla Gibbs could also make a return to the Emmys for “UnPrisoned.” One shouldn’t count out Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta Jones for “Wednesday” as the iconic character Morticia Addams, either.

SEE Cherry Jones looks to be a rare Emmy triple category/genre threat this year

And, as always, “Saturday Night Live” will have a host of hosts vying for nominations, too, including Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Keke Palmer, Aubrey Plaza, and Molly Shannon, many of whom could earn multiple nominations this year for other series. The historic sketch variety series has won in this category seven times, most recently for Maya Rudolph.

Below, see the full list of Comedy Guest Actress contenders currently in our prediction center:

Abbott Elementary – Ayo Edebiri

Abbott Elementary – Taraji P. Henson

Abbott Elementary – Lauren Weedman

Barry – Elizabeth Perkins

The Bear – Amy Morton

The Bear – Molly Ringwald

The Conners – Jane Curtin

The Conners – Estelle Parsons

The Conners – Katey Sagal

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Kelly Bishop

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Jane Lynch

Night Court – Faith Ford

Night Court – Wendie Malick

Only Murders in the Building – Tina Fey

Only Murders in the Building – Jane Lynch

Only Murders in the Building – Shirley MacLaine

Only Murders in the Building – Amy Ryan

Poker Face – Ellen Barkin

Poker Face – Hong Chau

Poker Face – Stephanie Hsu

Poker Face – Cherry Jones

Poker Face – Judith Light

Poker Face – S. Epatha Merkerson

Poker Face – Chloe Sevigny

Reservation Dogs – Megan Mullally

Shrinking – Wendie Malick

Saturday Night Live – Quinta Brunson

Saturday Night Live – Jenna Ortega

Saturday Night Live – Keke Palmer

Saturday Night Live – Aubrey Plaza

Saturday Night Live – Amy Schumer

Saturday Night Live – Molly Shannon

Ted Lasso – Becky Ann Baker

Ted Lasso – Sarah Niles

Ted Lasso – Harriet Walter

Tulsa King – Annabella Sciorra

UnPrisoned – Marla Gibbs

Wednesday – Catherine Zeta-Jones

