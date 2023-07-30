Emmys 2023 episode submissions revealed for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the episodes selected by the nominees for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress as their 2023 Emmys episode submissions.

Claire Danes is a three-time Emmy winner (twice for “Homeland,” once for “Temple Grandin”) looking to take home her fourth trophy on her 10th nomination. She’s in the running for her role in “Fleishman is in Trouble” as Rachel, who goes missing without a trace leaving her ex-husband Toby (Jesse Eisenberg) with their kids. She submitted the seventh episode of the eight-episode series, “Me-Time,” in which Rachel reveals to Libby (Best Movie/Limited Actress nominee Lizzy Caplan) the complexities of her childhood, her extramarital affair and how she ended up high on a hallucinogen.

“Welcome to Chippendales” has two nominees in this category: first-time Emmy contender Annaleigh Ashford as Irene, the Chippendales accountant who ends up marrying the club’s founder Steve Banerjee (Best Movie/Limited Actor nominee Kumail Nanjiani), and two-time Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis as Denise, the club’s costumer who is in love with closeted gay choreographer Nick (Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor nominee Murray Bartlett). Ashford submitted the sixth episode of the eight-episode series, “February 31,” in which Irene experiments with cocaine and takes part in Steve’s shady business practices. Lewis entered the seventh episode “Paper is Paper,” in which Denise is rejected by Nick but then angrily confronts Steve after Nick is murdered.

First-time Emmy nominee Camila Morrone contends for “Daisy Jones and the Six.” She plays Camila Alvarez, the wife of one of the title band’s lead singers, Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), and she submitted the 10th and final episode of the series, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide,” in which Camila confronts her husband about his feelings for his bandmate Daisy (Best Movie/Limited Actress nominee Riley Keough). In the present day, we learn that Camila has died after a long illness, but she left behind footage encouraging Billy and Daisy to reconnect.

First-time Emmy nominee Maria Bello is up for her role in “Beef” as Jordan Forster, the owner of a home improvement chain store. She submitted the ninth episode of the 10-episode limited series, “The Great Fabricator,” in which Jordan is held at gunpoint by ex-con Isaac (David Choe), and when she tries to escape to her panic room she is killed by the automatic door.

Niecy Nash-Betts is nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the fifth time this year. She contends for her role as Glenda Cleveland in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Glenda is a neighbor of the title serial killer (played by Best Movie/Limited Actor nominee Evan Peters), whose warnings about his behavior are ignored by the authorities. She submitted the seventh episode of the 10-episode series, “Cassandra,” in which Dahmer is arrested and Glenda is furious with the police for their previous inaction in the case.

Rounding out the category is Merritt Wever, who co-stars in “Tiny Beautiful Things” as Frankie Pierce, the late mother of advice columnist Clare Pierce (Best Movie/Limited Actress nominee Kathryn Hahn). This is Wever’s fourth career Emmy nomination; she has two previous wins for her supporting roles in the comedy series “Nurse Jackie” and the limited series “Godless.” Her episode submission is not confirmed.

