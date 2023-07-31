All 48 Emmys 2023 episode submissions revealed for 8 Best Comedy Series nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the 48 episodes entered as 2023 Emmy Award submission for the eight Best Comedy Series nominees. Each program submits six episodes from this past season. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes entered for that category before marking their ballots.

The complete list of submission for this category below:

Abbott Elementary (ABC):

“Development Day,” “Teachers Conference,” “Holiday Hookah,” “Read-a-Thon,” “Egg Drop,” “Educator of the Year.”

Barry (HBO Max):

“you’re charming,” “it takes a psycho,” “tricky legacies,” “the wizard,” “a nice meal,” “wow”

The Bear (FX):

“System,” “Hands,” “Dogs,” “Ceres,” “Review,” “Braciole”

Jury Duty (Amazon FreeVee):

“Voir Dire,” “Foreperson,” “Field Trip,” “Ineffective Assistance,” “Deliberations,” “The Verdict”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime):

“Go Forward,” “Susan,” “The Testi-Roastial,” “A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses,” “The Princess and the Plea,” “Four Minutes”

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu):

“Persons of Interest,” “The Last Day of Bunny Folger,” “Performance Review,” “Hello Darkness,” “Sparring Partners,” “I Know Who Did It”

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+):

“Chelsea,” “Sunflowers,” “La Locker Room Aux Follies,” “International Break,” “Mom City,” “So Long, Farewell”

Wednesday (Netflix):

“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe,” “Woe Is the Loneliest Number,” “Friend of Woe,” “Woe What a Night,” “You Reap What You Woe,” “Quid Pro Woe”

