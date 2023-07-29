Emmys 2023 episode submissions revealed for all 7 Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the episodes selected by the seven nominees for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor as their 2023 Emmys episode submissions.

Murray Bartlett won this category just last year for his performance in season one of “The White Lotus.” This year he’s nominated twice: Best Drama Guest Actor for “The Last of Us” and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor for “Welcome to Chippendales.” In “Chippendales,” he plays Nick De Noia, the closeted choreographer who clashes with Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Best Movie/Limited Actor nominee Kumail Nanjiani) before Nick is murdered. Bartlett submitted for Emmy consideration “Leeches,” the fifth episode of the eight-episode series in which Nick opens a successful Chippendales in New York City and becomes the face of the business on the talk show circuit.

Jesse Plemons‘ performance in “Love and Death” earned him his third career Emmy nomination. He plays Allan Gore, who has an extramarital affair with Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) before Candy is accused of murdering Allan’s wife Betty (Lily Rabe). Plemons submitted “Do No Evil,” the fourth episode of the seven-episode series, in which Betty is found dead and Allan admits to police that he had an affair with Candy.

“Black Bird” has two nominees in this category: first-time Emmy contender Paul Walter Hauser as serial killer Larry Hall and the late Ray Liotta as “Big Jim,” the father of convicted criminal Jimmy Keene (Best Movie/Limited Actor nominee Taron Egerton); Liotta previously won an Emmy in 2005 for guest starring on “ER.” Liotta submitted the third episode of the six-episode limited series, “Hand to Mouth,” in which Jimmy’s father visits him in prison and inadvertently blows his cover. Hauser entered the sixth and final episode, “You Promised,” in which Larry reacts violently after Jimmy confesses to being an informant and Larry is urged by his brother to confess to his crimes.

Richard Jenkins, a previous Emmy winner for his lead role in the limited series “Olive Kitteridge,” is nominated for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” for playing Lionel Dahmer, the father of the title serial killer (Best Movie/Limited Actor nominee Evan Peters). He submitted the eighth episode of the 10-episode series, “Lionel,” in which Lionel is devastated by his son’s crimes and decides to write a book about his experiences as Jeffrey’s father.

Rounding out the category are two first-time nominees from “Beef”: Joseph Lee and Young Mazino. Lee plays George Nakai, the husband of Amy Lau (Best Movie/Limited Actress nominee Ali Wong), a small business owner who feuds with struggling contractor Danny Cho (Best Movie/Limited Actor nominee Steven Yeun) after a road rage incident. He submitted the eighth episode of the 10-episode series, “The Drama of Original Choice,” in which George asks Amy for a divorce after learning about her feud; he then fights with Danny upon discovering his true identity and is knocked unconscious. Mazino plays Danny’s younger brother Paul, and he submitted the fourth episode, “Just Not All at the Same Time,” in which Paul has an affair with Amy and follows her to Las Vegas, where he is confronted by Danny.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

