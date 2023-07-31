All 48 Emmys 2023 episode submissions revealed for 8 Best Drama Series nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the 48 episodes entered as 2023 Emmy Award submission for the eight Best Drama Series nominees. Each program submits six episodes from this past season. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes entered for that category before marking their ballots.

The complete list of submission for this category below:

Andor (Disney+):

“Announcement,” “Narkina 5,” “Nobody’s Listening,” “One Way Out,” “Daughter of Ferrix,” “Rix Road”

Better Call Saul (AMC):

“Point and Shoot,” “Fun and Games,” “Nippy,” “Breaking Bad,” “Waterworks,” “Saul Gone”

The Crown (Netflix):

“Mou Mou,” “Annus Horribillis,” “The Way Ahead,” “Gunpowder,” “Couple 31,” “Decommissioned”

House of the Dragon (HBO Max):

“The Heirs of the Dragon,” “The Princess and the Queen,” “Driftmark,” “The Lord of the Tides,” “The Green Council,” “The Black Queen”

The Last of Us (HBO Max):

“When You’re Lost in the Darkness,” “Infected,” “Long, Long Time,” “Endure and Survive,” “When We Are in Need,” “Look for the Light”

Succession (HBO Max):

“The Munsters,” “Rehearsal,” “Connor’s Wedding,” “America Decides,” “Church and State,” “With Open Eyes”

The White Lotus (HBO Max):

“Ciao,” “Bull Elephants,” “In the Sandbox,” “That’s Amore,” “Abductions,” “Arrivederci”

Yellowjackets (Showtime):

“Friends, Romans, Countrymen,” “Edible Complex,” “Qui,” “Burial,” “It Chooses,” “Storytelling”

