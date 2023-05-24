Emmy buzz: Is ‘Beef’ ‘locked for the win’ for Best Limited Series?

“I don’t think ‘Beef’ is locked for the win like some do, but it will definitely have been watched by the industry,” says Gold Derby user forwardswill in our forums. That’s part of an ongoing discussion about the Netflix series’s Emmy chances. It received critical acclaim for its story of two strangers (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong) locked in a feud after a road rage incident. But is it the front-runner to win Best Limited Series? If not, what is?

“The ‘Beef’ hype died down a bit but what will even beat it? ‘Dahmer’?” wonders Victor. That’s actually what our odds say. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the odds-on favorite according to the consensus of all Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. But things look different when you consider Gold Derby’s staff Editors and the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. They’re divided multiple ways, but “Beef” has the most support from both groups.

“‘Beef’ and ‘Dahmer’ are the only ones with buzz or hype, maybe ‘Love and Death’ as well, but are they really going to go for it? No other show outside of the former two makes sense as a winner,” argues ejaru1810. PrettyWitch adds, “‘Beef’ made big numbers and it is on the most popular streaming site out there.” But not so fast. PrettyWitch still wonders if there is “enough passion” for the show. And Forwardswill responds, “‘Beef’ feels very likely but all it will take is something unforeseen to get nominated and gain momentum and it could lose … ‘A Small Light’ is the one I would bet on right now if there is an eventual surprise.”

“A Small Light” ranks ninth in our current odds, but forwardswill may be onto something. The World War II drama about the brave secretary who helped hide Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis has important, timely subject matter, plenty of good reviews of its own, and it premiered in May, leaving it fresher in voters’ minds. What do you think? Does “Beef” have this locked up, or will another limited series snatch the title? Join the discussion on this and more in our forums.

