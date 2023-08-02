Could ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ fall prey to ‘Prey’ at the Emmys?

The Emmy race for Best TV Movie is a wildly mixed bag of contenders, so it’s fitting that it might come down to a parody music biopic and a sci-fi horror film from the “Predator” franchise. But what seemed at first like it might be an easy win for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” suddenly turned into a real horserace when “Prey” exceeded our expectations in the nominations.

“Weird” still leads with 16/5 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. It’s backed by four out of six Expert journalists who have chimed in so far with their early predictions, 10 out of 11 Gold Derby Editors, 20 of our Top 24 Users, and 22 of our All-Star Top 24. But “Prey” is right behind it with 19/5 odds and support from one Expert, one Editor, three Top Users, and one All-Star. So while “Weird” is still a pretty heavy favorite, “Prey” is in a strong position to upset.

Benefitting “Weird” is the fact that it’s the most nominated TV movie of the year with eight bids including key noms for lead actor Daniel Radcliffe and writers Eric Appel and Al Yankovic, along with noms for casting and picture editing. But “Prey” is not far behind with six nominations, including one that “Weird” missed: Best Movie/Limited Directing. “Prey” is actually the only TV movie nominated for its direction, which could be a signal that it’s going to defeat “Weird.”

Either film would be an uncharacteristic choice since the Emmys didn’t used to go for comedy or fantasy in a category that has honored such down-to-earth prestige fare as “Temple Grandin,” “The Normal Heart,” and “Bessie.” But the sci-fi anthology series “Black Mirror” won this category three times, and the last champ was “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” so really, all bets are off. This year it seems likely that one of these unlikely candidates will win. But which one?

