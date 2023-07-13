Emmys nominees from 10 years ago are back in the hunt this year: Bill Hader, Elisabeth Moss …

History was made 10 years ago at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards held Sept. 22, 2013. It was the first time in history that a streaming service took home a trophy. Three Netflix series — the “Arrested Development” reboot, “Hemlock Grove” and the lauded “House of Cards” — earned a total of 14 nominations. “House of Cards” helmer David Fincher won an Emmy for the pilot episode. Netflix had earlier received two Creative Arts Emmys,

The TV landscape has changed dramatically in the past decade. When the 75th Primetime Emmy nominations were announced July 12rh, several streaming service programming scored multiple nominations. Apple TV +’s “Ted Lasso” leads the streaming service nominations with 21, followed by Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 14, Netflix’s “BEEF” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” with 13 and “Wednesday” with 12; followed by Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” with 11.

And several of the nominees and winners from a decade ago are represented in this year’s crop of contenders including AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” which won Best Drama Series in 2013 . This year, the final season of its sequel “Better Call Saul” is nominated for seven awards including best drama series.

Elisabeth Moss is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Ten years ago, Moss was also nominated in the same category for AMC’s “Mad Men,” as well as for lead actress in a miniseries or movie for the Sundance Channel’s “Top of the Lake.”

Bill Hader, nominated for lead actor in a comedy series, as well as for directing and writing for HBO’s “Barry,” was in contention a decade ago for supporting actor in a comedy series for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Speaking of “SNL,” the venerable series is nominated for nine Emmys including outstanding scripted variety series.

And James Cromwell, who won outstanding guest actor in a drama series a decade ago for FX’s “American Horror Story: Asylum” is nominated this year in the same category for HBO’s “Succession.”

Neil Patrick Harris hosted the CBS ceremony a decade ago at the then-Nokia Theatre in downtown Los Angeles ABC’s “Modern Family” earned its fourth honor in a row for best comedy series; Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report’ won for best variety series (CBS “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” is up this year for three Emmys including best talk series). Outstanding miniseries or movie went to HBO’s ‘Behind the Candelabra.” Michael Douglas won lead actor and Steven Soderbergh won for his direction of the Liberace biopic. The movie also won eight Creative Arts Emmys.

Jim Parsons took home lead actor in a comedy series for CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for lead actress in a comedy series for HBO’s “Veep.” Tony Hale won for supporting actor for “Veep” and Merritt Weaver won for supporting actress in comedy series for Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie.”

On the drama side, Jeff Daniels won lead actor in a drama series for HBO’s “The Newsroom.” Claire Danes took home lead actress in a drama for Showtime’s “Homeland.” She is also nominated this year for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for FX’s “Fleischman is in Trouble.” Bobby Canavale took home the Emmy for supporting actor in a drama series for HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” while Anna Gunn was named outstanding supporting actress for AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” And Laura Linney won lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Showtime’s ‘The Big C.”

The In Memoriam segment featured Robin Williams presenting a tribute to Jonathan Winters, who had played his son on the last season of “Mork & Mindy”; Rob Reiner honored his “All in the Family” co-star Jean Stapleton, while Michael J. Fox, who’s Apple TV + documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ is Emmy nominated, paid tribute to “Family Ties’ creator Gary David Goldberg; and Edie Falco presented a tribute to her “The Sopranos” husband James Gandolfini.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmys is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023 and will air on Fox.

