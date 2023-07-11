Emmys: Is there room for a comeback nominee in reality host category?

This year, for the fifth time in Emmys history, the number of nomination slots in the Best Reality Host category has decreased from six to five. Although all but one of the four previous cases resulted in full slates of immediate repeat nominees, Gold Derby’s users have come to a solid consensus that, this time, only four 2022 contenders will return and that they will be joined by first-timer Alan Cumming (“The Traitors”). Given the boldness of this prediction in such an instance, the idea of a previously nominated but long ignored host making a comeback should also be explored, since that outcome is statistically just as likely.

Cumming sits in fifth place on our odds-based predictions list behind seven-time consecutive winner RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), the “Queer Eye” quintet, Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) and Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”). Despite having precedent in their favor, the six-person “Shark Tank” team are not expected to achieve a fourth back-to-back bid. Also on the outs is 2022 competitor Amy Poehler, who, having migrated from “Making It” to “Baking It,” would be recognized alongside category newcomer Maya Rudolph instead of her former co-nominee, Nick Offerman.

Joining said hopefuls on 2023’s first-round ballot are five individuals and one pair who were last nominated in this category five or more years ago. The single twosome is comprised of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who won for “Project Runway” in 2013 and went on to receive five more consecutive notices for the show. Since stepping down in 2018, they’ve failed on their first two chances to be recognized as the co-hosts of “Making the Cut,” but the third time could be the charm for them.

Another potential comeback nominee seeking recognition for a different show than before is Gordon Ramsay, whose sole Emmy bid came in 2017 for his work on “MasterChef Junior.” He could now land in the lineup as the host of “Next Level Chef,” which aired its second season this year. Also in the running is Ryan Seacrest, who is looking to score his eighth hosting nomination for “American Idol” seven years after earning his seventh.

Rounding out this group of potential comeback contenders are respective five and four-time nominees Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance,” 2011-2015) and Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race,” 2009-2012) and quadruple winner Jeff Probst (“Survivor,” 2008-2011). Keoghan also appears on the ballot as the host of “Tough as Nails,” which aired its fourth season earlier this year and is now in the midst of its fifth.

According to our odds, the long-overlooked hosts with the best shot at making the cut (pun intended) are Klum and Gunn, who are ranked eighth on the list. Although nomination gaps of five or more years are extremely rare in this category, hosts in this situation can always take comfort in the fact that “Top Chef” presenter Lakshmi and judge Tom Colicchio were welcomed back in 2020 after a full decade of snubs. This, along with the air of awards uncertainty hovering over “The Traitors,” may embolden some prognosticators to break from the crowd and go with an arguably safer, tried-and-true option.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions