Emmys: ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ skyrockets in Best TV Movie odds

Just two weeks ago, Gold Derby’s odds did not predict “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” would receive an Emmy nomination for Best TV Movie. But now, NBC and Peacock’s warm-hearted holiday telefilm has jumped up to the fourth-place position to win the category, behind likely challengers “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Prey” and “Fire Island” (see chart below). Just how much farther will producer/actress Dolly Parton climb in our racetrack odds before the Emmy nominations are announced on July 12?

Never count out Dolly! In 2021, another one of her holiday specials, “Christmas On the Square,” surprised pundits when it took home the Emmy Award for Best TV Movie. At the time it was in fourth place in Gold Derby’s winner odds, behind “Sylvie’s Love,” “Uncle Frank” and “Oslo” and ahead of “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” Producer Sam Haskell took the stage at that Creative Arts ceremony and delivered the speech on behalf of Parton and the other producers.

A 2023 Emmy nomination for “Mountain Magic Christmas” would be the fourth Parton telefilm to be nominated in this category after “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” (2017), “Heartstrings” (2020) and “Christmas on the Square” (2021).

In recent years, Best TV Movie has become a free-for-all at the Emmys, with animated fare (“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”), true stories (“Bad Education”) and episodes of “Black Mirror” (“Bandersnatch,” “USS Callister” and “San Junipero”) all prevailing.

“The TV movie is back!” Haskell recently told Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview about his pair of 2022 productions: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” and “A Waltons Thanksgiving.”

Haskell and Parton have now collaborated on 12 movies together through the years. He reveals, “It speaks to our relationship, our friendship, our trust in each other, professionally. We both understand and know what’s gonna work with families, because that’s what we’re all about — trying to touch families and trying to bring that emotional contact with faith, family strength, humor, laughter and tears.”

“Mountain Magic Christmas” features many well-known celebrities as themselves, including Parton, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus. In addition, Tom Everett Scott plays a younger version of Haskell. The film can currently be streamed on Peacock.

