Emmys: Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts or Richard Jenkins would be 13th actor to win for a Ryan Murphy show

Ryan Murphy has become the go-to person for actors who want to win Emmy Awards. In fact, 12 different performers have prevailed for appearing in a Murphy production since 2010, for roles that are both humorous and monstrous. Starting with “Glee,” more than 40 actors have been recognized with a nomination by the TV academy, mostly in the limited series/movie categories. It’s no surprise Murphy’s name is typically heard at least once or twice per Emmy broadcast, whether in speeches thanking him or for nominations of his own for directing, producing and writing. Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see which actors have won Emmys for Ryan Murphy shows.

At the current 2023 Emmys, three performers are recognized for the work on Netflix’s true-crime limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”: Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins. Will any of them become the 13th person added to the list?

Peters is up for Best Movie/Limited Actor for playing the titular serial killer on the highly watched “Monster.” This is his second Emmy bid after winning in the supporting category two years ago for “Mare of Easttown” — can he now go two-for-two? Peters currently tops Gold Derby’s racetrack odds at 71/20, with his closest competitor being Steven Yeun (“Beef”) at 39/10. The other nominees are Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Nash-Betts enjoys leading 5/1 odds for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for her role as Dahmer’s suspicious next door neighbor Glenda Cleveland, aka the “hero” of “Monster.” This is the actress’ fifth career Emmy nomination after previously contending for acting on “Getting On” (2015, ’16) and “When They See Us” (2019) and for producing “Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” (2022). Nash-Betts faces off this time against Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”), Maria Bello (“Beef”), Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”), Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”) and Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Jenkins comes in second place in our odds (11/2) for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor behind front-runner Paul Walter Hauser of “Black Bird” (9/2). Jenkins plays the miniseries’ most sympathetic figure, Jeffrey’s caring father Lionel Dahmer, and is hoping to take home his second Emmy Award after prevailing in the lead race for “Olive Kitteridge” (2015). Following Hauser and Jenkins on our odds chart are Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”), Young Mazino (“Beef”), Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”), Jesse Plemons (“Love and Death”) and Joseph Lee (“Beef”).

The three most recent Emmy winners to hail from Ryan Murphy shows are Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) in 2021, Billy Porter (“Pose”) in 2019 and Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”) in 2018. Before that, a trio of performances triumphed for the heralded “The People v. O.J. Simpson” in 2016: Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson and Courtney B. Vance. Click here to see the complete list.

