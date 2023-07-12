Emmys give farewell hugs to ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso,’ cold shoulder to ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Westworld’

Sometimes, Emmy voters are a sentimental bunch after all. With so many beloved series bidding farewell this season, the nominators could have had a challenge in ensuring that they really did fete a lot of departing shows, but they did just that when the nominations were unveiled for the 75th annual Emmy Awards this morning.

Leading the pack for its final season is HBO’s “Succession,” with a whopping 27 nominations, a tally that bests its total last year of 25. An unbelievable 14 performers earned recognition including lead actors Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong, lead actress Sarah Snook, five supporting performers, and five guest performers. Its humongous nominations haul also includes bids for drama series, three for directing, and one in writing for Jesse Armstrong.

“Ted Lasso” almost cracked two dozen nominations as well. The final season of the Apple TV+ comedy reaped 21 nominations, which is one more than in 2022. Actors Brett Goldstein, Sarah Niles, Sam Richardson, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, and Harriet Walter all earned repeat nominations, and Phil Dunster broke through for the first time; guest Becky Ann Baker rounds out their nine acting nominees. It also scored in comedy series, writing, and directing.

Other ending shows that performed quite well including Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which netted 14 nominations for its incredibly strong last episodes. Its bids including three for acting — Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and Luke Kirby, though its Emmy-winning supporting actor Tony Shalhoub missed — as well as comedy series and directing. HBO’s “Barry” also racked up a double digit haul, with three for acting for Bill Hader, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler, as well as comedy series, directing, and writing. Emmy nominators called the final installment of “Better Call Saul” a success with seven nominations, too, with two acting bids, two writing bids, and a shot to win best drama series one more time.

Not every series that ended this cycle got its due, though. Comedies “Atlanta” on FX and “Dead to Me” on Netflix only received one nomination apiece, for cinematography and for lead actress Christina Applegate, respectively. For dramas, the seven-time Emmy winning “Westworld” on HBO didn’t receive a single nomination for its last batch of episodes. The critically-acclaimed Paramount+ drama “The Good Fight” was also snubbed completely, even though its lead actress Christine Baranski had recently racked up nominations at Critics Choice, Television Critics Association, and even our Gold Derby TV Awards.