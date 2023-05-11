Emmys flashback 60 years ago to 1963: ‘The Defenders’ and ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ are big winners

It’s been six decades since the 15th Primetime Emmys took place, and several of the categories look different than today. But many of the names are familiar and left legacies that resonate to this day. The Big Three networks dominated the ceremony, with CBS leading the way with 34 nominations and nine wins. The event was hosted by two beloved TV stars: original Disney Mouseketeer Annette Funicello and multiple Emmy-winner Don Knotts. Read on for our Emmys flashback 60 years ago to 1963.

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” won its first of four consecutive Emmys for Best Comedy Series. Carl Reiner continued his winning streak as a writer for that series, with his second of three consecutive wins; John Rich also won for directing. Surprisingly, none of the actors prevailed; however, drama and comedy performances were all lumped together so there was stiff competition. Other sitcoms considered for Best Comedy were “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “McHale’s Navy” and “The Danny Kaye Show with Lucille Ball,” the latter of which was nominated in another category.

“The Danny Kaye Show” was more of a variety show, so it’s odd that it found itself in the Best Comedy Series category — although this was, at the time, called “Achievement in the Field of Humor.” It was also nominated in the long-defunct category “Program of the Year,” which honored the best single program of the year. That award went to “The Tunnel,” a documentary chronicling the escape of 26 people from Communist East Berlin to West Berlin by way of an underground tunnel.

Similar to “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the Best Drama victor also captured the writing and directing honors, and won consecutive Emmys. The courtroom drama “The Defenders” won its second of three consecutive series Emmys; it was a groundbreaking series that tackled subjects taboo at the time. Its winning episode for writing and directing was “The Madman,” in which the lawyers defend a murderer who is mentally ill, and try to save him from being executed.

“The Defenders” star E.G. Marshall took home his second statue for Lead Actor in a Series. That gave “The Defenders” four total Emmy victories, more than any other program in 1963. It would be another three years before the acting categories split into drama and comedy, so his competition included Paul Burke (“Naked City”) and Vic Morrow (“Combat!”), as well as comedic performers Dick Van Dyke (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) and Ernest Borgnine (“McHale’s Navy”).

For Best Lead Actress in a Series, four of the five contenders came from comedies, with Shirley Booth claiming her second Emmy for her role as spunky maid “Hazel.” Lucille Ball received her 10th nomination, for “The Lucy Show,” while Mary Tyler Moore (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) began her path to Emmy fame, earning her first of 15 career nominations (she’d win seven). Also earning spots in this category were Irene Ryan (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) and the one drama candidate, Shirl Conway for “The Doctors and the Nurses.”

For his role as Deputy Barney Fife, Knotts received five bids for Best Supporting Actor, and won all five; this night was his third victory. Another legendary comedian received his first of 12 nominations; Tim Conway (“McHale’s Navy”) would eventually earn six Emmys for acting and writing throughout his career. Paul Ford and Hurd Hartfield each received bids for performances on “Hallmark Hall of Fame” episodes. The final nominee was an up-and-coming actor who would become one of the biggest movie stars of his time: 26-year-old Robert Redford earned his first major awards nomination for his performance on “Alcoa Premiere” (Episode: “The Voice of Charlie Pont”).

Another difference in the acting categories all those years ago was the lack of a guest appearance category, so performers were often nominated for one or two episodes in supporting (or even lead). Glenda Farrell won Best Supporting Actress for an episode of “Ben Casey.” Also nominated were Davey Davison (“The Eleventh Hour”), Nancy Malone (“Naked City”), Rose Marie (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) and Kate Reid (“Hallmark Hall of Fame”).

