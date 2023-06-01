Emmys Flashback: The night in 1998 when Camryn Manheim declared, ‘This is for all the fat girls!’

It’s hard to believe that this September will mark 25 years since actress Camryn Manheim stood on the Emmy stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, thrust her trophy high into the air, and declared, ‘This is for all the fat girls!”. It emerged from her mouth as almost a war cry, an indomitable roar that poured considerable fuel on the fledgling body positive movement both inside and outside of Hollywood. Manheim had just triumphed in the drama series supporting actress race for her role as law firm partner Ellenor Frutt in the David E. Kelley legal drama “The Practice,” and her name had just been mispronounced by co-presenter Mark Harmon as “Carmen” Manheim, but she was too jazzed over winning to let that bother her.

“This is amazing!” Manheim screamed shortly after being handed her statuette, holding an unidentified red booklet in one hand and her trophy in the other. ” Her acceptance continued, “I have always felt like such a misfit, and to get this award from my peers is such a huge victory.” At that point, she began her thanks, including a shout out to Kelley :who believed in my – you are my hero!”. Manheim’s final burst of gratitude was reserved for her mother and father, both of whom were in the audience and “paid for every cent pf acting school.”

At that point, the Shrine and television viewing audience discovered what the red booklet Manheim was clutching was all about. “I brought my autograph book,” she said. “I hope you all will sign it, especially the four women in my category – I am so honored to be counted among you.” And then she punctuated the win with her “fat girls” pronouncement.

Manheim’s pride in who she was and how she looked became an extended theme in her life. The following year, she wrote and published the New York Times bestselling memoir, “Wake Up, I’m Fat!”, instantly becoming something of a de facto size advocate in Hollywood throughout the early 2000s. The book detailed her struggles with both size discrimination in the industry and her own self-acceptance. Up until that point, the overwhelming majority of roles for plus-size actresses were cliche’d and banal, like the frumpy best pal, the desperate neighbor or the pining lonely girl searching vainly for love and acceptance. That limitation has largely dissipated over the past quarter-century, thanks in part to Manheim.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions