Emmys: Is Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’) unstoppable in Best Drama Supporting Actress?

Jennifer Coolidge looks to be running away in the Best Drama Supporting Actress race for the Emmys. Fresh off her supporting victory last year in the limited series race for the first season of “The White Lotus,” she returns as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt for the show’s second season in Sicily. Despite category confusion, the actress swept the winter precursors, winning at the Golden Globes (limited supporting), Critics Choice (drama supporting) and Screen Actors Guild Awards (drama actress). Now that the show is submitted in the drama categories for the TV academy, will a second Emmy be next?

Coolidge has an overwhelming lead in this category, having the support of all 12 Expert journalists, all 11 Editors, 20 Top 24 users, and 16 All-Star Top 24 at Gold Derby, giving her 4/1 combined odds. Her frontrunner status is an amalgamation of her awards history, her charismatic presence (especially in her speeches), and her adaptability to prevail in different categories. Remember that was able to take down four of her “White Lotus” co-stars last year for the Emmy: Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

But not all hope is lost for the other potential Emmy nominees this year. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is right behind Coolidge with 6/1 odds and the support of one Expert. This would be the final time to award her as well as give the show some Emmy love.

Another likely contender is J. Smith-Cameron in sixth with 19/2, who also has one Expert on her side and can ride the “Succession” train as that show nears its finish line, especially now that Sarah Snook has upgraded to lead.

Between them is Coolidge’s co-star Aubrey Plaza at 8/1, who was mentioned alongside her at the Globes for Season 2, Elizabeth Debicki at 8/1, with her own take on Diana, Princess of Wales on “The Crown,” and previous nominee Christina Ricci for “Yellowjackets” at 9/1.

Rounding out the Best Drama Supporting Actress category is another “White Lotus” star in Meghann Fahy, sitting at 14/1 odds, and Seehorn’s co-star and comedy icon Carol Burnett making her debut on the final episodes of “Better Call Saul” with 25/1.

Don’t underestimate the power of “The White Lotus,” as it was able to nab five noms last year in the corresponding limited series category. There could be room this year for Sabrina Impacciatore, who is behind Burnett at 80/1, or Haley Lu Richardson or Sabrina Tabasco, both at 100/1.

And watch out for Golden Globe winner “House of the Dragon” feeding off the buzz of “Game of Thrones,” which could get in actresses like Olivia Cooke and Milly Alcock, at 87/1 and 100/1 respectively. Additionally voters might also want to reward “The Handmaid’s Tale” for its latest season, which include previous nominees Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley.

