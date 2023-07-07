Emmys poll: Which show will earn the most nominations?

The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 12, but which show will come away with the most? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

We can look to last year’s Emmys for some guidance. Three shows cracked the 20 nominations barrier: the leader “Succession” with 25 (including a record number of acting nominees in a single year), followed by the comedy “Ted Lasso” with 20 and the limited series “The White Lotus” also with 20.

But already there we can see potential for upheaval. That’s because “The White Lotus” returned for a second season and is no longer considered a limited series, but rather a drama series. That means it and “Succession” will be facing off for the same nominations in the same categories, potentially limiting the nominations haul for one or both programs. There are also new dramas that could do especially well in Creative Arts categories like the zombie extravaganza “The Last of Us,” the epic fantasy “House of the Dragon,” or the space opera “Andor.” And don’t forget “The Crown,” which dominated the Emmys the last time it was eligible and could clean up again.

“Ted Lasso” also has major competition. There’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which came close to “Lasso’s” total last year with 17 total bids. And while “Abbott Elementary” only received seven nominations in its first season, there’s a good chance that number will greatly increase in the school-set sitcom’s sophomore year; the show’s esteem has only increased from season to season. And could a standout new series like “The Bear” rule the roost on its first try? It’s probably the most formidable series among this year’s freshman class of comedies.

And keep an eye out for this year’s crop of limited series, led in our odds by “Beef” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Does one of those shows have what it takes to top the nominations count? Neither has the kinds of extravagant period or sci-fi/fantasy details that often lead to nominations domination, but remember that movies and limited series mostly compete in their own categories, siloed off from dramas and comedies. So these shows could rack up the bids out of the way of the “Succession,” “White Lotus,” and “Ted Lasso” juggernauts.

Let us know in the poll what you think. And explain your vote in the comments below.

