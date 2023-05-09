Emmys: Can Netflix ‘Beef’ up the limited series race?

The limited series race at the Emmys is starting to heat up with shining new entries, established early shows and anticipated spring premieres. With its performance at the television precursor awards, Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is currently Gold Derby’s frontrunner for Best Limited Series, but the odds are consistently shifting with the release of newer shows, one of the standouts being fellow Netflix entry “Beef,” which could be poised for an upset.

As of this writing, according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, the Ryan Murphy anthology series still holds strong at the top with 39/10 odds, having done well with nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild of America Awards. “Monster’s” key components are its actors, with Evan Peters winning the lead Globe and Niecy Nash-Betts triumphing at the Critics Choice Awards in the supporting category, and both nabbed SAG Award nominations. Supporting actor Richard Jenkins was also nominated at the Globes. Its highest placement in the odds is attributed to the Top 24 Users taking 18 of their votes and eight of the All-Star Top 24, whereas three Editors and five Expert journalists are also forecasting a win.

But the one to watch out for is “Beef,” which has been rapidly rising up in the odds since it was confirmed it would submit in this category, currently sitting at third with 6/1 odds, behind the prison drama “Black Bird.” “Beef” has more Experts and Editors seeing it for a victory with six and five, along with three of the Top 24 and seven of the All-Stars. The revenge dark comedy thriller with many twists and turns was a hit with audiences and critics with a 98 score on Rotten Tomatoes. Stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong have been praised for their chemistry and range, with Ben Travers of IndieWire saying they “shine throughout, especially when called upon to express their characters’ boiling frustrations while pretending to be fine,” and are looking good to receive lead acting nominations.

Right between the two is the summer hit from Apple TV+, “Black Bird” at 11/2 odds with the support of two Experts and one Top 24 and All-Star. Its actors Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser have been doing well, both nominated at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, while the latter has won the Critics Choice and the Golden Globe. There is additional sentiment for the late Ray Liotta, who was also mentioned at the Critics Choice.

FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” has also been on the recent uptick, on the heels of Claire Danes’ recognition at the Globes and Critics Choice. The program received support for its writing at the Writers Guild of America and the USC Scripter Awards. It is currently in fourth place for a nom, with two Experts and Editors and one Top 24 user predicting it for the win.

HBO’s political satire “The White House Plumbers” is in Gold Derby’s fifth slot with 9/1 odds, with one Expert and Editor and All-Star thinking it may upset. It is helmed by David Mandel, a multiple Emmy winner for “Veep” with an all-star cast ensemble led by Justin Theroux and Emmy winner Woody Harrelson.

The sixth likely nominee is a complete free-for-all thanks to the amount of competition. Musical dramas “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “George & Tammy” are not far behind with 12/1 and 15/1 odds, and over at HBO Max is “Love & Death” at 25/1, which is also currently airing alongside “The White House Plumbers” and has Emmy magnets David E. Kelley and Lesli Linka Glatter behind it.

Best Limited Series definitely has a large display of contenders and it will be interesting to see which will nab writing and directing nominations at the Emmys, as those have been key to winning this top race. Note that none of the eligible frontrunners that aired in the summer and fall were recognized at the Directors Guild of America Awards, and only “Fleishman is in Trouble” was nominated at the WGA.

