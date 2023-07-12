This year’s Emmys is a full-on ‘Parks and Recreation’ reunion with Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman all nominated

That sound you heard on Emmy nominations morning was the “Parks and Recreation” group chat blowing up. Three of the cult TV comedy’s cast members were nominated at the 2023 Emmys, making this year’s ceremony a full-on “Parks & Rec” reunion. Amy Poehler is cited for her work hosting the reality show “Baking It” (alongside Maya Rudolph), Aubrey Plaza is up for her supporting role on “The White Lotus,” and Nick Offerman is nominated for his guest stint on “The Last of Us.” (Last year, their cast mate Adam Scott got his due for “Severance,” which hasn’t yet returned for Season 2.)

For those keeping track at home, only Poehler earned Emmy love back in the “Parks & Rec” days, which aired between 2009 and 2015 on NBC. She received six consecutive Best Comedy Actress bids (2010-2015) for her role as Leslie Knope, the overachieving department head in Pawnee, Indiana. Poehler also picked up two producing bids when the show was recognized for Best Comedy Series (2011 and ’15.)

Plaza played April Ludgate, the often-bored intern, while Offerman’s character was Ron Swanson, the mustachioed director. Both Plaza and Offerman endured years of countless “snubs” lists because they never contended for their roles on “Parks and Recreation.” However, Offerman later nabbed three Emmy bids for co-hosting “Making It” with Poehler (2019, ’20, ’22).

Poehler’s current nomination is for another “It” show, Peacock’s “Baking It,” which aired its second season this winter. While Rudolph co-hosted both seasons of the baking competition series, Poehler replaced Andy Samberg for the most recent installment. Of course, all three stars got their big breaks on “Saturday Night Live” in the 2000s.

The 2023 Emmy nominees for Best Reality Host are Poehler/Rudolph, The Fab Five (“Queer Eye”), Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”) and RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”).

During the Sicily-set season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Plaza takes on the role of Harper Spiller, who travels with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), his college roommate Cameron (Theo James) and Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) to Italy. It doesn’t take long, though, for the Spillers’ marriage to unravel (and for Plaza to get her Emmy reel) after Harper suspects Ethan of cheating on her. Cue the ocean waves crashing against the rocks.

The 2023 Emmy nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actress are Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”) and Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”).

From the moment Offerman’s “The Last of Us” episode, titled “Long, Long Time,” aired on January 29, people were clamoring for him to get his due at the Emmy Awards. (Even his wife, two-time winner Megan Mullally, joined the chorus.) On the HBO zombie show, he plays Bill, a curmudgeonly survivalist who meets Frank (fellow nominee Murray Bartlett) near the onset of a zombie apocalypse and soon falls in love with him. Viewers then see how their lives evolve over the next several years of living together, including a tearful wedding and their eventual deaths.

The 2023 Emmy nominees for Best Drama Guest Actor are Offerman, Bartlett, James Cromwell (“Succession”), Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”), Arian Moayed (“Succession”) and Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”).

