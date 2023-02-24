How many Emmy winners for dramatic turns won at SAG Awards too?

As far as SAG Awards races go, this year’s Best TV Drama Actress one is especially tricky to predict due to the fact that three of the nominees were just feted for the same roles at the 2022 Emmys. Lead and supporting TV academy honorees Zendaya (“Euphoria”) and Julia Garner (“Ozark”) not only have to face each other in this consolidated category, but are also up against featured limited series Emmy champ Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), whose show is now classified as a drama due to the inclusion of her character in both of its seasons. In this case, the difficult task of settling on a prediction calls for an analysis of whether or not Zendaya or Garner can reasonably expect one of their drama Emmy wins to translate to a SAG Award triumph.

Since the advent of the SAG Awards in 1995, only four women have won the drama actress prize mere months after taking the corresponding lead or supporting Emmy. Indeed, the only supporting actress in the group is Allison Janney (“The West Wing,” 2001-2002), while the three lead Emmy recipients are Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” 2000), Claire Danes (“Homeland,” 2013), and Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder,” 2016). The three cases on the male side involved leads Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue,” 1995; 1997) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” 2018) and featured player Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones,” 2020).

Coolidge would be the first limited-Emmy-to-drama-SAG Award winner, but Jessica Lange almost achieved the feat in 2013 by snagging a limited supporting Emmy for the first season of “American Horror Story” before coming up short four months later on her drama SAG Award bid for season two (“Asylum”). Since her original “White Lotus” performance earned her a 2022 Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actress SAG Award nomination, Coolidge stands with Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”) as one of only two women to have individually received acting guild recognition for playing the same character under both limited and drama series classifications.

Unfortunately for Zendaya and Garner, the chance of one of them bringing the drama Emmy win translation total to 10 is weaker than that of them losing at the SAG Awards, as there have already been 37 similar occurrences. The last such instance involved Garner herself (“Ozark,” 2021), while other recent examples include Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” 2018), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot,” 2017), and Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” 2016). Actresses who first won lead Emmys account for 15 of these cases, followed by lead actors with 14, supporting actresses with seven, and just one supporting actor (Dinklage, 2016).

On the other hand, there have been 31 instances of dramatic performers losing at the Emmys but then triumphing at the same season’s SAG Awards. This group is more male-heavy than the other, with 17 examples (all lead) compared to 14 female ones (11 lead, three supporting). Latest entrant Jason Bateman (“Ozark,” 2019-2020) is now hoping to add his name to the list once again, as are his on-screen wife, Laura Linney, and his competitors Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Adam Scott (“Severance”).

The 29th SAG Awards ceremony will stream exclusively on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?