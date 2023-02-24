How many Emmy winners from movies and limited series won at SAG Awards too?

Since her work on “The Dropout” has already brought her an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award, Amanda Seyfried only needs a Screen Actors Guild Award in order to complete her major industry TV prize sweep. Based on the fact that no woman who has been nominated for all four awards and won the Emmy first has failed to win the other three, her path to victory is arguably clearer than that of any other 2023 SAG Award contender. If she is successful on this final bid, she will be the 12th woman to win both a lead Emmy and a SAG Award for the same TV movie or miniseries performance.

Lead actresses make up the largest subset of non-continuing program Emmy-to-SAG Award champions, followed by lead actors with seven examples, supporting actors with three, and supporting actresses with two. The group of female stars Seyfried is looking to join consists of Alfre Woodard (“Miss Evers’ Boys,” 1998), Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland,” 2002), S. Epatha Merkerson (“Lackawanna Blues,” 2006), Helen Mirren (“Elizabeth I,” 2007), Laura Linney (“John Adams,” 2009), Claire Danes (“Temple Grandin,” 2011), Kate Winslet (“Mildred Pierce,” 2012 and “Mare of Easttown,” 2022), Julianne Moore (“Game Change,” 2013), Sarah Paulson (“American Crime Story,” 2017), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies,” 2018), and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon,” 2020).

“Rasputin” star Alan Rickman, who became the very first dual victor of this kind in 1996, has since been followed by fellow lead males Paul Giamatti (“John Adams,” 2009), Al Pacino (“You Don’t Know Jack,” 2011), Kevin Costner (“Hatfields & McCoys,” 2013), Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra,” 2014), Darren Criss (“American Crime Story,” 2019), and Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much is True,” 2020).

The five supporting members of the club are Vanessa Redgrave (“If These Walls Could Talk 2,” 2001), Stockard Channing (“The Matthew Shepard Story,” 2003), Paul Newman (“Empire Falls,” 2006), Jeremy Irons (“Elizabeth I,” 2007), and Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies,” 2018).

Although the odds are heavily in Seyfried’s favor, she could still end up as the 19th TV movie or miniseries Emmy winner to lose at the same season’s SAG Awards. Luckily for her, this rarely happens to lead actresses, as Glenn Close (“Serving in Silence,” 1996), Mirren (“The Passion of Ayn Rand,” 2000), and Jessica Lange (“Grey Gardens,” 2010) are the only such examples. The latest entrants on the general list were 2021 lead and supporting Emmy recipients Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) and Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”).

Conversely, there have been 16 cases of non-continuing program performers coming up short at the Emmys but then triumphing at the corresponding SAG Awards. There are nine female and seven male examples on this list, the most recent of which involved Queen Latifah (“Bessie,” 2016) and Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon,” 2020), respectively. This year, the prospect of this group increasing in size depends on the success of “Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner.

The 29th SAG Awards ceremony will stream exclusively on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

