Emmys: Sarah Snook (‘Succession’) would be her category’s first final-season winner in 27 years

Just a few days after Emmy voters gained access to their 2023 nominations ballots, “Succession” star Sarah Snook’s Gold Derby odds improved enough for her to become the Best Drama Actress frontrunner. This boost came nearly two months after she and her on-screen brother, Kieran Culkin, launched their lead campaigns after each having earned two supporting nominations for the HBO series. If she does end up taking the gold this time, she will be only the seventh final-season winner in the history of her category, as well as the first in over a quarter century.

The fourth and final season of “Succession” ended with Snook’s Shiv Roy blocking her brother, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), from replacing their father, Logan (Brian Cox), as CEO of the Waystar conglomerate and instead throwing her support behind her estranged husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen). Over the course of the series’ last 10 episodes, which cover as many successive days in the Roy family’s lives, Shiv grows into a more dynamic character as she grapples with the loss of her father while working to ensure his company’s future.

Dramatic lead Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and supporting actors Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) and Julia Garner (“Ozark”) all won Emmys for their final-season performances within the last six years, but one has to look all the way back to 1996 to find a drama actress example. The last instance involved Kathy Baker of “Picket Fences,” which, like “Succession,” also concluded after four seasons. She had previously triumphed on her first and third bids for the series, losing only once to Sela Ward (“Sisters”) in 1994 for Season 2.

The other five final-season drama actress champions are Barbara Stanwyck (“The Barbara Stanwyck Show,” 1961), Michael Learned (“Nurse,” 1982), Tyne Daly (“Cagney & Lacey,” 1988), Patricia Wettig (“Thirtysomething,” 1991) and Dana Delany (“China Beach,” 1992). “Thirtysomething” and “China Beach” also lasted for four seasons each, and Wettig happens to be one of seven women who successfully moved from supporting to lead during her drama series’ run.

Four of this category’s final-season winners each prevailed over one other such nominee. Stanwyck and Baker respectively beat Loretta Young (“The Loretta Young Show”) and Angela Lansbury (“Murder, She Wrote”), while Daly and Delany both defeated Sharon Gless (“Cagney & Lacey”; “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill”). Snook is expected to be the only final-season contender in her lineup, unless Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) or Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”) makes a surprise appearance.

In the 27 years since Baker’s last victory, 17 women have received unsuccessful final-season nominations in this category. This includes 2022 contenders Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (both of “Killing Eve”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”) as well as 2021 nominees Michaela Jae Rodriguez (“Pose”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”). Including Comer, four of the 17 had already won for the same roles, with the other three being Allison Janney (“The West Wing”), Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”).

About 58% of drama actress wins since 1996 have been for first or second season performances. Reigning champ Zendaya (“Euphoria,” 2020 and 2022) is part of both groups, as are Claire Danes (“Homeland,” 2012-2013) and Glenn Close (“Damages,” 2008-2009). A 2023 hopeful like Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) or Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”) could join this majority, but it appears more likely that “Succession” will be practically unstoppable across the board.

