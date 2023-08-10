2023 Emmys postponed to January 15, 2024 (assuming strikes are over)

The 2023 Emmy Awards will now take place in 2024. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for September 18, is now set for Monday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FOX. However, that new date remains tentative, pending the end of the writers’ and actors’ strikes. Those labor disputes have no end in sight.

The two Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, originally set for Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, will now be held on Saturday, January 6 and January 7. An edited ceremony will air on Saturday, January 13 at 8/7c on FXX.

The January 15 date, which is Martin Luther King Day, puts the Emmys — honoring TV that aired from June 2022-May 2023 — in the middle of the winter awards season. Those various kudos honor programming from the calendar year 2023 (not to mention films).

The Golden Globes are scheduled for Sunday, January 7, while the Critics Choice Awards are set for Sunday, January 14. This means that, say, Jeremy Allen White could win a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Season 2 of “The Bear,” which premiered in June 2023, and then pick up an Emmy for Season 1 of “The Bear,” which debuted in June 2022.

Not only that, but the Emmys, which basically were the main attraction in September, will also face off (and could get lost) against NFL games as the playoffs kick off in January (wild card games are scheduled for January 13-15).

While the ceremony will be in January, the Phase 2 voting dates remain the same. Final Emmy voting is still scheduled to take place from August 17-28, so the results will just be under lock and key for almost five months.

