Emmys shocker: ‘Documentary Now’ forced out of variety categories, into limited series categories [Exclusive]

With 2023 Emmy Awards voting to begin in just a days on June 15, Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that “Documentary Now” will be in the limited series categories. It’s a shocking move from the television academy since previous seasons have brought nominations for Best Variety Sketch Series. That specific category has been renamed as Scripted Variety Series, and that is where AMC awards campaigners asked for the show to be placed for the 2023 ballot. That petition was ultimately denied.

The fourth season debuted on October 19, 2022, and finished on November 16 for AMC+. The series pretends to be a long-running documentary series but is actually a mockumentary of famous documentaries from the past. Dame Helen Mirren provides the narration for the program.

The show boasts an impressive list of executive producers and producers, including Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas, John Mulaney, Andrew Singer, David Cress, Alice Mathias, Lee Groombridge, Matt Pacult, Tamsin Rawady, Andrew Garland and Eddie Michaels.

Several awards magnets are among the performers being submitted:

Movie/Limited Actress: Cate Blanchett, Liliane Rovere, Harriet Walter

Movie/Limited Actor: Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Alexander Skarsgard

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor: Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, August Diehl

