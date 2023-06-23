Emmys spotlight: ‘Blindspotting’ blends art forms and social commentary to provide a stirring look at real life

It started with a movie that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018, examining the delicate balance navigated by a Black man almost at the end of his parole. It came two and a half years before the explosion of the Black Lives Matter movement but managed to capture that social sentiment in an accessible way laced with humor and heart. A spin-off TV series made sense, but opting to make it without the onscreen star power of Daveed Diggs was certainly a brave choice. Fortunately, Starz’s “Blindspotting” has been a wonder to behold, and season two only continues to show what audiences likely didn’t even realize was missing from everything else they’ve been watching.

At the heart of “Blindspotting” is Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is shocked by the unexpectedly lengthy prison sentence her boyfriend Miles (Rafael Casal) receives and is forced to move in with his family in order to take care of their son Sean (Atticus Woodward). Ashley’s life is complicated, as is the dynamic she has with Miles’ mother Rainey (Helen Hunt) and his sister Trish (Jaylen Barron), her new housemates. The antics Ashley endures are often hilarious and absurd, but they can also be heart-wrenching as the physical and emotional space between her and the man she loves, who is also her son’s father, overwhelms her.

As a traditional narrative exploration of a modern-day interracial relationship, “Blindspotting” would be more than sufficiently interesting, but it doesn’t stop there. It weaves in performance art, spoken word, and other visual styles to add tremendous depth to the pain and joy it depicts on-screen. A standout moment of season two finds Ashley and Sean with Miles on an overnight conjugal visit and the two parents pivoting to explain why Sean’s sudden use of the n-word just isn’t okay. After some initial humor about how Miles, who is white, may not be the best choice (or is the perfect choice?) to convey the history behind that word, an entranced Sean is treated to a several-minute reenactment of the history of Black people in America expressed through movement.

This show is bursting with creativity, and there isn’t any predictability or consistency to that format. A Western-themed episode communicates how a child perceives a distinctly adult situation, while another rollercoaster-centric episode features the characters drinking a giant drink made of cheese that feels distinctly larger-than-life. Season two has moved away from centering its episodes on moments that take audiences clearly out of the real, instead offering teases where it’s not entirely clear whether conversations and interactions should be taken literally.

Cephas Jones, who is already an Emmy winner for her performance in the short form series “#Freerayshawn,” leads a phenomenal cast that, in season two, truly gets to shine. Highlights from the ensemble include Benjamin Earl Turner as Earl and Candace Nicholas-Lippman as Janelle, both of whom are navigating new and old relationships at the same time, and Barron, who reserves a special viciousness for her brother’s girlfriend while pining at the same time for her own best friend, Jacque (April Absynth), who views their relationship as purely platonic.

Diggs, who serves as a writer and producer on the series in addition to several guest appearances, is a previous Emmy nominee for his performance in the filmed version of “Hamilton” in 2021. The most Emmy-friendly person associated with the show is Hunt, who won four consecutive awards for her starring role in “Mad About You” between 1996 and 1999. “Blindspotting” sits in an unremarkable 55th place in our Emmy odds for Best Comedy Series, while Cephas Jones is at 36th and Hunt is at 53rd for Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Supporting Actress, respectively.

“Blindspotting” is not always an easy watch, but it is immensely rewarding in its layered examination of race in America and how that conversation is often surprisingly laced with humor. Hunt’s Rainey limiting the number of white people allowed in to her celebratory Meatfest is one such example, and this show navigates the uncomfortable head-on, not always sure where to land. “Blindspotting” challenges preconceptions and does so with style, offering an energetic and entirely unique look at life today that absolutely deserves consideration.

