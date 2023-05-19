Emmy spotlight: ‘Ghosts’ deserves to join ‘Abbott Elementary’ as network contender for Best Comedy Series

Since its debut last year, “Ghosts” has received widespread critical acclaim. Jason Fraley (WTOP) showcased it as an example of why network TV is alive and well, calling it “hauntingly hilarious.” Kelly Lawler (USA Today) compared it to one of TV’s most successful comedies of all time, saying, it “is like ‘Friends,’ if most of the friends were dead.” It has performed so well on CBS that it earned an early renewal for a third season.

Season 2, which boasts a coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, unleashed more raucous fun and fleshed out characters, allowing each to spook the audience in their own idiosyncratic fashion. With such a stellar sophomore outing, “Ghosts” is well-positioned to vanquish our odds and conjure up an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Series.

“Ghosts” stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. The ensemble cast includes Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky and Román Zaragoza.

The CBS comedy is currently ranked 15th in Gold Derby’s odds, making it a long shot to receive a nomination. But just two years ago, “Emily In Paris” was nominated when odds had it in the exact same position. In 2020, “What We Do In The Shadows” debuted at the Emmys with 14th place odds. Like those examples, “Ghosts” could become a passion pick and appear unexpectedly, especially since rave reviews and visibility have only increased. Max Gao wrote, “With the right combination of broad comedy and heartfelt humor, ‘Ghosts’ has avoided the infamous sophomore slump, continuing to breathe new life into an old-age premise that will survive.” Distinguishing the excellence of Season 2, he is validating that the show stands out even though it isn’t brand new.

Gao also speculated that another series’ debut last year was a reason why “Ghosts” was usurped at the 2022 Emmys. He wrote, “With the breakout success of ‘Abbott Elementary’ earlier this year, ‘Ghosts,’ despite being a hit with both viewers and critics, was criminally overlooked during awards season.” With no network comedy drawing that level of breakout attention this year, the field is frightfully different in a way that could only benefit “Ghosts” now that it has proven its staying power with another, even stronger season. Notably, “Hacks” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” two of last year’s comedy series nominees, did not air new seasons during the eligibility period, so there are two vacancies that “Ghosts” could fill if voters want to resurrect their support for the show.

If the winter awards circuit was any indication, “Ghosts’” prospects have never been better. Its first nomination for Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards shows that its visibility is increasing. Its swift renewal and ratings performance is sure to hold the industry’s attention as well. When asked if the show’s lack of awards attention bothers her, Pinnock (who plays lounge singer Alberta Haynes) told Kellee Terrell (Huffington Post) that the cast and crew “genuinely believe that [the shows’] time will come…We’re manifesting it.” Critics and fans are also hoping for “Ghosts’” awards ambition to materialize and Season 2 should have encapsulated enough hijinks for the show to apparate at the Emmys and beyond.

