Emmys Upside Down: How ‘Stranger Things’ can win in January 2024 for an episode that aired in July 2022

The Season 4 finale of “Stranger Things,” which streamed July 1, 2022 on Netflix, was recently nominated for six Emmy Awards: music supervision, non-prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing and stunt performance (x2). However, due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, the upcoming Emmys, which were supposed to take place in September 2023, have been pushed back to January 2024. That means the heralded episode in question, titled “The Piggyback,” will have to wait an astounding 555 days between airing and trophy-bestowing.

To clarify: the Creative Arts Emmys (mostly for below-the-line and technical achievements) will now take place January 6 and 7 of 2024, and the main Primetime Emmys (mostly for series, actors, writers and directors) are scheduled for one week later on Monday, January 15.

All six of “Stranger Things'” nominations this time around will be doled out at the Creative Arts. But that doesn’t mean it was snubbed in the top races. Indeed, the Duffer Brothers‘ sci-fi megahit straddled its most recent season over two consecutive Emmy cycles, so it was eligible at both the 2022 ceremony and this year’s kudos.

The first seven episodes of “Stranger Things 4” streamed on May 27, 2022 and nabbed 13 nominations, winning five trophies for music supervision, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing and stunt coordination. And the last two episodes streamed on July 1, 2022, a full month after the eligibility period ended. The TV academy stipulated that those were “orphaned” episodes and could compete at the following awards show, but only in “certain individual achievement categories” — i.e. not Best Drama Series or for any of its lead or supporting actors.

Here is the specific Emmy rule: “If a series qualifies in the current eligibility year, but has additional episodes from its current season premiering after May 31, those episodes will gain Emmy eligibility with the series’ subsequent season. If the series doesn’t return in the subsequent Emmy competition, those episodes would be eligible as single ‘orphaned’ episodes in certain individual achievement categories. Submission for a body of work (including series and acting categories) would not be eligible under the ‘orphaned’ episodes rule.”

“The Piggyback” served as the fourth season finale and had an astounding running time of two hours and 30 minutes. That’s longer than most feature films. During the fan-fave episode, our various groups of heroes fought sinister forces, both on the surface and in the Upside Down. In the end, the survivors watched as Hawkins was slowly being invaded by evil from the Upside Down. Production on the fifth and final season has been halted due to the ongoing strikes, so viewers will have to keep waiting to see how the characters try to save the world this time.

Here’s a closer look at the six Emmy nominations for “Stranger Things” Season 4 (Part 2):

Best Period/Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Erin Keith, Key Makeup Artist

Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist

Benji Dove, Makeup Artist

Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist

Rocco Gaglioti, Jr., Makeup Artist

Best Music Supervision

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Best Sound Editing (One Hour)

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jill Purdy, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor

Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Ken McGill, Sound Effects/Foley Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour)

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer William Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Best Stunt Performance

Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer

Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer

Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer

Best Stunt Performance

Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer

Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions