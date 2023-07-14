Emmy predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ dominated nominations, but can ‘The Bear’ or ‘Abbott’ still take it down?

The sports sitcom “Ted Lasso” not only led the Emmy nominations for comedy, it did so with more nominations than it has ever gotten before in a single season: 21. How does that affect our predictions for Best Comedy Series?

Well, more than 1,000 registered Gold Derby users already placed their initial bets within the first day of winner predictions being open here in our predictions center. And based on their combined forecasts for Best Comedy Series, “Ted Lasso” is indeed the show to beat, though it’s not a slam dunk. It’s backed by two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed as of this writing compared to two who say “Abbott Elementary” will prevail. Of course, we’ll have many more Experts chiming in as the Emmys approach, so stay tuned.

Among the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, seven say “Lasso” will prevail compared to one who says the winner will be “The Bear.” Our Top 24 Users got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners, and 18 of them say “Lasso” compared to four who say “The Bear” and one who says “Abbott.” And our All-Star Top 24 got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results, but they’re actually split four ways: 14 for “Lasso,” five for “The Bear,” three for “Abbott,” and one going out on a limb for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

So from the looks of it, “The Bear” and “Abbott” are the biggest threats to “Lasso.” On paper, the stronger of those two may be “The Bear,” which picked up key nominations for acting, writing, directing, and casting. However, the series skews dramatic, which has historically been a disadvantage at the Emmys: dramedies like “Desperate Housewives,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Transparent,” and “Barry” haven’t won Best Comedy Series. “Abbott” is an unambiguously comic mockumentary series in the tradition of Emmy winners “The Office” and “Modern Family,” but it was surprisingly snubbed for both its writing and directing. So both challengers have advantages and disadvantages going up against “Lasso.” Does that benefit the defending champ, or will one of them take it down?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?