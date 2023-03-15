Emmys spotlight: ‘The Boys’ was better than ever in Season 3 with new characters, deathly twists, naughty orgies

Even though “The Boys” Season 3 streamed almost a year ago in June-July of 2022, this is my friendly reminder to TV academy members that it’s eligible for the upcoming 2023 Emmy Awards. “The Boys” is a classic example of a television show that continues to build momentum year after year (think “Breaking Bad,” only with green Compound V instead of blue meth), and it shouldn’t be discounted when marking your ballots in the coming months. After all, the third season was better than ever with new characters, deathly twists and naughty orgies.

The first season of the Amazon Prime Video comic book adaptation only nabbed a single Emmy nomination in 2020 for sound editing. But the show rebounded in 2021 with five bids for Season 2: drama series, writing (Rebecca Sonnenshine for “What I Know”), music & lyrics (Christopher Lennertz and Michael Saltzman for “Never Truly Vanish”), sound mixing and visual effects. After taking off the 2022 Emmy cycle, will “The Boys” be back in town with even more love in Season 3?

Part of the reason “The Boys” entered can’t-look-away territory in the third cycle was because of the casting of new series regular Jensen Ackles as Ben/Soldier Boy. (Seriously, how does this guy not have an Emmy nomination to his name yet?) Ackles originally met “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke when they worked together on “Supernatural” beginning in 2005, and more recently he can be heard as the voice of Bruce Wayne in the “Batman” cartoon. Soldier Boy brought with him a group of fascinating superheroes from the decades-old Payback team, including “The X-Files” and “The Walking Dead” alum Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder and Ryan Blakely as Mindstorm.

Of course, the show was once again led by the likes of Karl Urban as William “Billy” Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr., Antony Starr as John/Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train, Laz Alonso as Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk/MM, Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep, Tomer Capone as Serge/Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female, Nathan Mitchell as Earving/Black Noir, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett and Claudia Doumit as Victoria “Vic” Neuman/Nadia.

Sadly, not all of the characters mentioned above made it out of the season alive. (Warning: spoilers ahead!) Almost all of the Payback team was killed, as was fan-favorite silent character Black Noir, who was murdered by Homelander for withholding information about Soldier Boy really being Homelander’s father. In the finale, everyone thought that Queen Maeve made the ultimate sacrifice, but it was later revealed she faked her death in order to live a life of seclusion with her girlfriend.

Years ago, I asked Kripke about his penchant for moving the show along at such a rapid-fire pace, and he responded, “Smoke ’em if you got ’em.” He noted, “You never know if you’re coming back, so blow that s*** up. And if you don’t know what’s coming next, then the audience doesn’t. I’ve never been precious with that. I hate TV shows that take forever … we’re in the entertainment business.”

The sixth episode of Season 3, titled “Herogasm,” went viral for all the reasons you’d expect, as it featured a superhero orgy sequence that soon climaxed into violence. Costume designer Michael Ground recently told me that he “designed probably 30 orgy-centric super suits” for that episode, adding, “That was probably a four-month process of illustrations. For that, we did design all the masks, all the gauntlets, all the armor and everything else — we just didn’t have to do the bodies of it all.” Watch the complete video interview below.

“The Boys” Season 3 was nominated at the Screen Actors Guild for Best TV Stunt Ensemble, the Critics Choice Awards for Best Drama Actor (Starr), the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards and the Visual Effects Society Awards, among others. Will the Emmys follow suit?

