Emmys celebrate ‘The Last of Us’ after years of snubbing ‘The Walking Dead’

“The Last of Us” turned out to be one of the biggest shows at the 2023 Emmys when nominations were announced on July 12. It picked up 24, which was second only to “Succession’s” haul of 27 nominations. Significantly, that’s also more nominations than another zombie show, “The Walking Dead,” received in its entire 11 seasons on the air. Check out the list of nominations here.

“The Walking Dead” only won two Emmys during its run, which ended last November. It was awarded for its prosthetic makeup in 2011 and 2012, with additional bids over the years for visual effects, sound, and stunts. In all it was nominated 16 times, but it never broke into the top fields like acting, writing, directing, or Best Drama Series.

Much has changed since “Walking Dead” debuted, though. The Emmys have been much more open to sci-fi and fantasy than they used to be, embracing everything from robots (“Westworld”) to dragons (“Game of Thrones”) to aliens (“The Mandalorian”). Even horror has gotten its due thanks to “Stranger Things,” which has been up for Best Drama Series multiple times. Now “The Last of Us” has been recognized, perhaps thanks in part to its added climate implications: it’s about a post-apocalyptic world where a fungus has evolved to adapt to warmer temperatures, allowing it to thrive within human bodies.

But now what can it win? It might have a tough time taking down “Succession” for Best Drama Series, even though “Succession” only has three more nominations. Bella Ramsey, meanwhile, went into the Emmy nominations ranked third for Best Drama Actress; given the show’s tremendous performance overall, perhaps she’s more of a threat to favorite Sarah Snook (“Succession”) than we thought.

In Best Drama Actor, Pedro Pascal has a chance to capitalize if the three “Succession” men split votes, much like Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) did last year. But one race where “The Last of Us” has been the front-runner all along is Best Drama Guest Actor, where Nick Offerman got best odds for his performance as a doomsday prepper who reluctantly falls in love in the episode “Long, Long Time.”

“Last of Us” has plenty more nominations in Creative Arts categories, of course, so regardless, it stands a good chance of exceeding “Walking Dead’s” all-time total of wins too.

