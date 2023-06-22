Evan Peters on how ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ needed to have ‘a tonal shift’ from his prior projects [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, contributor Luca Giliberti spoke in-depth with Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) about his Netflix true crime limited series, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

Portraying the notorious serial killer was a massive undertaking for the 36-year-old actor, who won an Emmy in 2021 for “Mare of Easttown.” He also served as an executive producer on “Dahmer,” stepping into that position for the first time in his career (he had previously acted as a producer on the 10th installment of the “American Horror Story” anthology series, “Double Feature”).

Part of the reason Peters chose to wear the executive producer hat on this project is that he wanted to be able to help set the tone. “I do feel like it needs to be quite a tonal shift from the things we’ve worked on before, and just really stripping everything down,” he confirmed in our webchat.

SEE Watch more than 400 interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Luca Giliberti: I am Luca Giliberti, contributing writer for Gold Derby, and I’m joined today by Emmy winner Evan Peters, to talk about Netflix’s Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. And Evan, obviously taking on the role of Jeffrey Dahmer must have been a huge responsibility for you. But to start things off, I’d actually like to talk about another hat that you took on this project, which was that of an executive producer. Obviously, you had already been a producer on American Horror Story before this show, but this was your first time executive producing. Why was it important to you to step into that role for this project, and what were you able to bring to the table as an executive producer?

Evan Peters: Well, I think it was… I was really brought in after most of the scripts were written, and Ryan approached me with possibly playing the part. And I think I was very nervous about it, but I said you know, I’m interested in doing it, but I do feel like it needs to be quite a tonal shift from the things we’ve worked on before, and just really stripping everything down. And it was really more of a kind of on-set creative producing, maybe. More towards helping with picking the right props, and wardrobe, and just making sure, and working very closely with our amazing DP, Jason McCormick, and all the directors, and just helping that there was a through-line of a very matter of fact kind of, again, sort of stripped down tone. And really getting out of the way of the series, and letting the facts of the case tell themselves. That played into the makeup and wardrobe. Initially, we put a lot of makeup on, and even had blue contacts and things like that, and I just felt like we have the glasses, this isn’t what the story is about. So it was really exciting to have a say a little bit, in what would be done in those areas. That was really cool, and I got to thank Ryan for that opportunity to be collaborative with everybody on the set. And yeah, very grateful.

LG: Yeah. And I believe you said that when you came on board, most of the scripts had already been written, right?

EP: Yeah.

LG: Considering that you then asked Ryan and the rest of the writers to go for this matter of fact, simplistic telling of the story, did they then go back and do any rewrites? Or how did they make sure to incorporate that?

EP: No, no, no. Not that much power. Just a little bit.

LG: Just a little bit.

EP: Just a little bit. Yeah.

LG: Just a little bit. But you’ve also credited Kate Winslet’s leadership on Mare of Easttown as something you look up to as an inspiration. Was there anything about her leadership on the Mare set that you wanted to bring onto the Dahmer set, or something that you ended up emulating? Or was that something that was important?

EP: Yeah, I think her endurance. I think her, really, her dedication and really staying in it the whole shoot. That shoot, the Mare of Easttown, I was constantly looking at her with just such awe and admiration, how much endurance she has and how dedicated she is. And I just thought, I have to really try to match that. I have to really try to do that, and really dig in. And she just did not stop. I was really impressed with that, and really looked up to that. So I tried to try to carry that through, just keep a through-line, again, throughout the entirety of the shoot.

LG: Yeah. And the Mare shoot was obviously, there was the interruption in between because of COVID and everything, so that must have been a stressful shoot. But this was also shot during COVID, when guidelines were still very much in place. And obviously this is a very difficult story that you’re dealing with here, so you had a lot of responsibility there. The fact that you took it on, I think is quite impressive.

EP: Oh, thanks.

LG: Yeah, of course. And to go back to that aspect of this being more of a simplistic, matter of fact retelling of this story, I think that really shows in your performance as well. Because the way someone described it, I believe it’s David Phillips of Awards Daily, they said that your version of Dahmer is sort of a dull blade. Someone who’s not charismatic, someone who’s not fascinating, someone who’s not smart. And I think he really hits the nail on the head with that description. So, was playing him that a deliberate choice of yours, or did that characterization arise out of all the research that you did on him, and all the footage that you watched of him?

EP: Wow, that’s really, that’s awesome. Thanks to him for saying that, you for saying that. I think it was deliberate. I did try to dull him down a lot. I think it was in the writing. I think that it also was in a lot of the research, a lot of watching him, watching all the footage that I could find of him, and listening to him speak about what he did. He’s so detached from it, that it’s a very strange thing to hear. I tried to keep in mind that all of these recordings are after he’s been caught, and he’s sober and possibly medicated, so there’s sort of a working backwards to try to figure out how he behaved. And I think just reading about it, and listening to the facts and how he spoke about it, was helpful in trying to make that choice.

LG: Yeah, absolutely. And you talked a lot about the physical preparation that you did for getting into the role, for getting his posture right and everything about that. You’ve talked a lot about that during your press tour for this. But I’d actually be also very interested in your emotional preparation for the role. Because I know that you wanted to make sure that Jeffrey wasn’t born a monster, that there was kind of like an innocence to him before he started committing all these crimes. And I know that judgment doesn’t serve any character, and actors always talk about that, that judgment is not something that is really part of their process. But you’re still a human being, so I assume that judgment was inevitable at the beginning. What did you do to transcend that judgment, so that you could tap into that innocence that you wanted to explore?

EP: That’s a good question. I think it was really listening to him speak about how he didn’t really understand why he even wanted to do what he did. Really his understanding that it was wrong, and self-medicating with alcohol. And I think that it really just develops and deteriorates into a compulsion, mixed with his alcoholism, and he just can’t control it, and he loses himself completely. And I think, he didn’t start that way, so I think it was important to help try to map out that arc and that deterioration. And that was very helpful, especially in the younger years, when he hasn’t committed any of these atrocities, I think it was intense to play. I think one thing that we found in the beginning, I was personally quite emotional through some of these things that we were shooting. And Carl Franklin, our first director very smartly suggested, why don’t we have some of that emotion, but then swallow it? Keep it down, so that we see what bubbles up. And that seemed to feel right, because what I was doing before was me, and not this completely foreign entity. Anyway, that was very helpful in trying to figure out the different levels of what he was going through on the sort of psychological, emotional side.

LG: I think it’s interesting that you mention that, about swallowing the emotions. Because I talked to Penelope Ann Miller yesterday, who plays your onscreen mother, obviously. And she mentioned that scene when Joyce leaves Jeffrey at home, when she leaves with his brother, with David. And she said that while you were filming that scene, she could see a tear in your eye, as you were basically doing the scene over and over again. I think it’s really interesting. Was that one of those moments where you wanted to swallow the emotions, or was that something that just came about naturally?

EP: I think it’s a combo of both. I think it was sort of, again, the way that Jeffrey Dahmer reacts in a situation is completely different from how you or I would react, I think. Finding somewhere in the middle there, of how I was feeling in the circumstances, and then swallowing that down. And then I think, having that come up in that scene. But in that scene, he’s very young, and that’s the beginning of everything happening. There is room to have a little bit more emotion, and maybe more connected to his feelings and things like that. Yeah, she was great in that scene. It was really, really heartbreaking.

LG: Yeah, it’s absolutely a heartbreaking scene. And to what you just said, the question I kept asking myself while watching the show, and even after watching it, and I’ve had a lot of conversations with people about it, is at what point did Jeffrey hit a point of no return? Penelope said that she does believe it’s this moment where she, both she and Lionel leave him at home to fend for himself. Because it’s after that he kills his first victim, Steven Hicks, of course. And you just alluded to the fact that you also believe that that was where he hits the point of no return, or where the turning point of the story is. Could you elaborate a bit on that? Do you really think that that’s where there was no point of return?

EP: I think it’s just so complicated, and it’s really hard to say for sure. I do feel like that is a pivotal moment in his life. And I think that that room, or rather abandonment in a way, allowed for all of this stuff to fester. Mixed with the alcohol, and then crossing over that moral code that we all have. And then I think when he commits his first murder, I think that that’s, there’s no going back after that.

LG: Yeah. And that’s one of the most interesting aspects of this show. Obviously, one of the great aspects is that we get multiple perspectives, but I also think we get an exploration into his devolution into a murderer. We get to see what happened in his childhood in a way, we get to see how the turbulence of his parents’ marriage, how all of that impacted him. And I think, like you said, it’s very complicated, and all these factors come together to create this turning point in his life, this very devastating, horrific turning point.

EP: Yeah, there’s no going back after that. Absolute tragedy.

LG: Yeah, exactly. And to come back to this narrative arc that you latched onto, this deterioration, this worsening compulsion, worsening alcoholism, I imagine that that must be a very difficult thing for you to go in and out of as an actor. Especially on a show like this, that doesn’t have a linear story structure, and that is just constantly jumping back and forth in time. You play him across, what, 17 years of his life? And I know that you’ve credited your hair and makeup team for keeping you on track, but is there anything else that you did that helped you slip in and out of timelines for any episode? Did you have a spreadsheet, or how did you pull that off?

EP: Yeah, I did. I had an amazing timeline. Our script supervisors were amazing, and very helpful for that. I think it was just a lot of making clear choices about how he would carry himself. Voice changes, weight changes, a little bit of things like that were very helpful to try to make sure that I was in the right time period at any given time of shooting. Because it got a little chaotic there. Sorry, what was the question again?

LG: No, no, you basically already answered it. But you were talking about how he, the deterioration, that he basically gets worse and worse and worse. I imagine that it’s very difficult for you to show up on set for a given scene, because you jump back and forth between timelines, even within an episode. I must imagine that it was difficult for you to know exactly what head space Jeffrey was in a given scene. So, was there anything-

EP: Music is very helpful for stuff like that. The music of the time period, or things that make you feel a certain way, or whatever the character’s going through at any given moment. I find that that can be incredibly helpful to put you in the right frame of mind. Stuff that you’re listening to in the nineties era, is completely different from the seventies era when he’s 17 years old. Playing around with that, I think was really helpful. And of course, the wardrobe, and makeup and hair, just really unbelievable what they did. And again, making sure we were in the right time period on any given day was quite a challenge, going back and forth. And scheduling that out properly was really a feat too. But it was, everybody was up to the challenge of working together on that.

LG: And yeah, I guess a lot of actors always talk about the fact that physicality really helps them get into the mindset. Because as you said, he has different hair in different time periods, has different weight. Did all of that really help you find your way into the character as well?

EP: Oh yeah, that was massive. Yeah, it was definitely a challenge trying to match that. He’s much skinnier when he gets caught than when he’s younger. And then of course, we’re shooting out of order a little bit, so the scheduling of it was all very challenging. And then in episode three, he’s working out a lot, so I was trying to do that. But I tried my hardest to make them a little bit different. And I think that was very helpful for me as well to know, again, where he was at emotionally, if you can tap into it. Sometimes it’s better to work from the outside in, in instances like this. It can be helpful to just make sure you’re on the right track. Again, it can get pretty chaotic during the shooting.

LG: Yeah, I could absolutely imagine. That was what I was thinking when I was watching the show. I was like, oh my God, there’s so many timelines. A lot of shows have been doing this recently, where they just jump back and forth in time, even within an episode. But I know that on Mare, that you actually started getting in the habit of writing a lot, because that’s what Kate would do. Did you carry that over into this project as well? Was there a lot of writing that you were doing? And if so, how did that help facilitate your process, and did that help you get into character as well?

EP: Yeah, especially on this one, I think it was incredibly important to continue to check in with myself and see where I was at, so that I could figure out how to make that match where the character was at, at any given day of shooting. It was a really very helpful process to, free write is really what it is. It’s just getting out all these different things that you think about throughout the day, or whatever you’re going to need to think about that day. It could be a preparation as well. Journaling, if that makes sense.

LG: Yeah. So, did you do it from your perspective? Would you write from your perspective, would you write from Jeffrey’s perspective, or was it sort of a mixture of that?

EP: It’s a mixture. It’s definitely a mixture. Yeah, it can be a little bit of both.

LG: Yeah, I think that’s really interesting. And I know that for you, it was very difficult to recover from this project and to recover from this role. Niecy Nash bets who plays Glenda Cleveland on the show, said she didn’t meet the real Evan until afterwards. What has that time been like for you after you finished shooting? I know that you’re very proud of the project, and of the work, but how has this time, the time after that, how has that been for you? How has the project marinated in your head, and that entire experience?

EP: It’s been good. It’s been challenging, and it’s been great to get to know Niecy for real. It’s been awesome. And talking to Richard about Step Brothers, and just getting back into the groove of things. Going back to St. Louis, and seeing family, and just going into the light. It was really a marathon on this one. I tried so hard to see what my limits were. There’s been so many actors before me who I look up to, who have raised the bar so high that it feels impossible to match it, let alone try to surpass it. It’s kind of like, okay, well, what can I do? What should I try to do here? How far can I go? What can I do? I pushed myself to see what my limits were, and I really did learn. I was like, well, here’s what I can do, here’s what I can’t do, and then what can I work on? This time has really been about what can I work on to apply for the next project, whatever that is? And I’m searching for and trying to get into something that’s a little lighter, a little more levity.

LG: We need to get you some kind of comedy for sure, as your next-

EP: Yeah. Yeah, that would be fun. That would be really fun.

LG: Right. I know one of our editors here is really stumping for a Mare of Easttown prequel called Zabel of Upper Darby. That was a fun character, right? Tragic ending, and sort of a tragic life. But that would be hilarious, wouldn’t it?

EP: Yeah, that would be great.

LG: Yeah. Well Evan, thank you so, so much for taking the time to talk to me today, through your process. I think that’s really fascinating, to listen to everything about the journaling, and just the way you found your way into this character. Thank you so much for your time.

EP: Thank you, Luca. I appreciate it.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions