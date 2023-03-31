‘Monster’ duo Evan Peters and Richard Jenkins can both complete this rare Emmy set

Evan Peters and his “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” dad Richard Jenkins are the odds-on favorites to take home the Emmys for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor and Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor, respectively. They’re already Emmy winners in the opposite categories, and if they prevail in September, they’ll join a small group of men who’ve won both limited/TV movie acting prizes.

Just six actors have swept both categories, which have undergone various name changes over the years. Laurence Olivier reigns supreme with five trophies total. He has four in lead for “The Moon and Sixpence” (1960), “Long Day’s Journey into Night” (1973), “Love Among the Ruins” (1975) and “King Lear” (1984), and one in supporting for “Brideshead Revisited” (1982).

Michael Moriarty has four, but they come with an asterisk. He owns lead and supporting statuettes for “Holocaust” (1978) and “James Dean” (2002), respectively, and won two Emmys for the TV movie “The Glass Menagerie” in 1974. Prior to the creation of the limited/TV movie supporting categories in 1975, supporting performers competed in the drama or comedy supporting categories, so Moriarty won Best Drama Supporting Actor for “The Glass Menagerie” over his co-star Sam Waterston and series regulars Michael Douglas (“The Streets of San Francisco”) and Will Geer (“The Waltons”). That was also the year of the ill-advised Super Emmys, in which individual genre winners faced off against each other. Moriarty beat Best Comedy Supporting Actor champ Rob Reiner (“All in the Family”) to win Supporting Actor of the Year.

Next in line are Hume Cronyn and Beau Bridges, who each have three. Cronyn is a two-time winner in lead for “Age-Old Friends” (1990) and “To Dance with the White Dog” (1994). In between those victories, he snagged a supporting trophy in 1992 for “Broadway Bound.” Bridges triumphed in lead in 1992 for “Without Warning: The James Brady Story” and added a supporting win the very next year for “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom.” He nabbed his second supporting statuette in 1997 for “The Second Civil War.”

Ed Flanders and George C. Scott have one win in each category. Like Bridges, Flanders won two years in a row, first in supporting for “A Moon for the Misbegotten” in 1976 and then in lead for “Harry S. Truman: Plain Speaking” in 1977. Scott scored a lead trophy for his “Hallmark Hall of Fame” episode “The Price” in 1971 (the same year he won and refused the Oscar for “Patton”) and collected his supporting bookend in 1998 for “12 Angry Men.”

Peters and Jenkins would join the last group. Both were victorious on their first and thus far only shot at Emmy gold for HBO shows that bagged three acting trophies. Jenkins won in lead in 2015 for “Olive Kitteridge,” while Peters scooped up the supporting prize in 2021 for “Mare of Easttown.”

Leading with 18/5 odds, Peters has already won the Golden Globe for his performance as Jeffrey Dahmer and earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as well. Sam Elliott won the SAG Award, but Peters doesn’t have to worry about him at the Emmys since “1883” is ineligible. Rounding out the top six are Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Critics Choice Award champ Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Woody Harrelson from the yet-to-be-dated “White House Plumbers,” Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”) and Steve Carell (“The Patient”).

The supporting actor race is tighter between Jenkins (19/5 odds) and No. 2 Paul Walter Hauser (4/1), who beat Jenkins at the Globes with his own chilling turn as suspected serial killer Larry Hall on “Black Bird.” Jenkins didn’t hit another precursor outside of the Globes, but the visibility and popularity of “Monster” and the soft category ought to make him safe for at least a nom. Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”) is in third, followed by the late Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”), Jharrel Jerome from “Full Circle,” which also does not have a release date yet, reigning champ Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”) and Dennis Quaid from “Full Circle” as well.

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor

