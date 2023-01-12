Critics Choice Movie Awards predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ will win 4

“The Banshees of Inisherin” may have won the Golden Globe, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is looking to get its revenge at the Critics Choice Awards that will be held on Sunday night, January 15. According to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, the metaphysical comedy will come out on top with four wins including Best Picture. But judging from our odds, the Critics Choice Association will spread the wealth. Scroll down for our complete winner predictions listed by film.

We’re betting on “Everything” to claim Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Comedy Film in addition to Best Picture. But close behind with three will be Globes champ “Banshees.” It’s the front-runner for two acting awards — Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon — plus Best Original Screenplay for Martin McDonagh.

Also with three wins will be the action blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” whose victories will be below the line. It leads the way for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Song for Lady Gaga‘s “Hold My Hand,” which is hoping for its own redemption after falling short at the Golden Globes. Just like at those awards, it faces the infectious “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

After that, two films are expected to win two trophies apiece. Family drama “The Fabelmans” will double up here just as it did at the Golden Globes with prizes for Best Director (Steven Spielberg), and Best Young Actor/Actress for breakthrough performer Gabriel LaBelle. And the visually lavish sci-fi epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” will swim away with Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

Check out the rest of our forecasts below, and make or update your own predictions here.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Comedy Film

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Actor — Colin Farrell

Best Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon

Best Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Song — “Hold My Hand”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

“The Fabelmans”

Best Director — Steven Spielberg

Best Young Actor/Actress — Gabriel LaBelle

“Babylon”

Best Score

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Costume Design

“Elvis”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Pinocchio”

Best Animated Feature

“RRR”

Best Foreign Language Film

“TAR”

Best Actress — Cate Blanchett

“Women Talking”

Best Adapted Screenplay — Sarah Polley

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?