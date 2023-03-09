‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ looks to become an increasingly rare Oscar night phenomenon and take (at least) five

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” will be attempting to do something this Sunday night that only two films have achieved over the past decade (and none since 2017): win at least five Academy Awards. Notably, neither of those most recent movies – “Gravity” in 2014 and “La La Land” in 2017 – also won Best Picture. Yes, “Gravity” took home seven Oscars but was beaten out for the biggest prize by “12 Years a Slave.” And do we even need to remind you that “La La Land” won six gold men but memorably lost out to “Moonlight” for picture on the night of the onstage envelope fiasco?

Over the past 30 years, a total of 16 movies have carted off five or more Oscars. But more than half of those came in the decade between 1993 and 2002, when a film won at least a handful for eight consecutive years. Those were “Schindler’s List” (seven wins in ’94), “Forrest Gump” (six wins in ’95), “Braveheart” (five in ’96), “The English Patient” (nine in ’97), “Titanic” (11 in ’98), both “Shakespeare in Love” (seven) and “Saving Private Ryan” (five) in ’99, “American Beauty” (five in ’00) and “Gladiator” (five in ’01).

Just five movies achieved the five-wins-or-more feat between 2003 and 2012. They included “Chicago” (six triumphs in 2003), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (11 in ’04), “Slumdog Millionaire” (eight in ’09), “The Hurt Locker” (six in ’10) and “The Artist” (five in ’12). The Oscars have been notably juggernaut-challenged over the last decade, with just the aforementioned pair of films exceeding five wins: “Gravity” and “La La Land.” This is due perhaps to the fact that the prime victors have, since the early teens, been the less-hyped art-house entries rather than mainstream blockbusters. The COVID pandemic obviously hasn’t helped, either.

As for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” it’s favored to potentially cash at least six of its 11 Oscar nominations into victories, according to the Gold Derby combined odds. It’s in line to win Best Picture and Best Director for the Daniels as well as Best Film Editing and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan (perhaps the biggest lock of the night). It also tops the list for Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh along with Best Original Screenplay. And it’s got a decent shot in Best Supporting Actress, where it owns 40% of the nominations in Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Let’s also address a second, more longshot scenario: the possibility that the German WWI feature “All Quiet on the Western Front” could be the movie to haul in five or more Academy Awards instead of “EEAAO.” The Gold Derby combined odds currently find it leading its fellow nominees in international feature (where it’s basically a lock) and cinematography and second in adapted screenplay, musical score and sound. As for Best Picture, well, upsets happen, as we know.

So yes, there is certainly a path for the night’s steamroller to be “All Quiet” rather than “Everything Everywhere” – but given the way the guild precursors have gone, it’s probably not the way to bet.

