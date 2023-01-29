‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: A closer look at its 11 Oscar nominations

Heading into 2023 Oscar nominations morning on January 24, Gold Derby’s predictions had “Everything Everywhere All at Once” reaping multiple bids, which turned out to be true. However, its overall total of 11 citations was bigger than anyone could have expected. Just who received noms for the A24 sci-fi epic? Get a closer look at all 11 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar nominations in our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access).

The film is directed and written by the Daniels (aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who traverses alternate universes. Besides Oscar mentions for picture, director, original screenplay and lead actress, the movie also nabbed supporting acting noms for Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan and below-the-line notices for costume design, film editing, score and song.

Amazingly, every single person nominated for “EEAAO” is a first-time Oscar nominee this year except for one: David Byrne. The A-list musician, who contends for writing the music and lyrics for the original song “This Is a Life,” is a prior Academy Award winner for composing the score to “The Last Emperor” (1987).

Sure, 11 overall Oscar noms for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” seems like a big number, but how impressive is it, exactly? For comparison’s sake, only eight films over the past 20 years received more bids:

14 nominations: “La La Land” (2016)

13 nominations: “The Shape of Water” (2017), “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), “Chicago” (2002)

12 nominations: “The Power of the Dog” (2021), “The Revenant” (2015), “Lincoln” (2012), “The King’s Speech” (2010)

