‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ eyes an unprecedented above-the-line Oscar sweep

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has had a great couple of days. The Oscar frontrunner won the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday, proving that it can conquer the preferential ballot. The next day, it pulled off a historic sweep at Screen Actors Guild Awards with a record four wins for ensemble, lead actress for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. The triple individual wins — also a first for a film in SAG Awards history — were unexpected as Curtis upset odds-on favorite Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), but they just speak to the movie’s strength. They also tee it up for a never-before-seen above-the-line sweep at the Oscars: “Everything Everywhere” can be the first film to win Best Picture, Best Director, a screenplay award and three acting prizes.

The multiversal hit is the runaway favorite in the top two categories after its guild sweep of PGA, SAG and the Directors Guild of America Award for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. It’s locked in a two-horse battle in Best Original Screenplay with Martin Martin‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” script and currently sits in second place. It’s poised to win at Sunday’s Writers Guild of America Awards, where “Banshees” is ineligible, and can very much triumph at the Oscars a la recent Best Picture champs “Parasite” (2019) and “Birdman” (2014), which won director and screenplay.

Replicating the acting hat trick will be the toughest. Only two films in Oscar history have managed to snag three acting Oscars. “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) won Best Actress for Vivien Leigh, Best Supporting Actor for Karl Malden and Best Supporting Actress for Kim Hunter. “Network” (1976) scored Best Actor for the late Peter Finch, Best Actress for Faye Dunaway and Best Supporting Actress for Beatrice Straight. Unlike “Everything Everywhere,” both films were nominated in all four acting categories and had the chance to do a clean sweep, which still has never been done, but “Streetcar” leading man Marlon Brando came up short against Humphrey Bogart (“The African Queen”), while “Network,” which had a second Best Actor nomination for William Holden, saw Ned Beatty fall to Jason Robards (“All the President’s Men”) in Best Supporting Actor.

SEE Full list of SAG Awards winners

Despite ruling the acting categories, neither film won Best Picture or Best Director. Elia Kazan‘s “Streetcar” was bested by “An American in Paris” in Best Picture and George Stevens (“A Place in the Sun”) in Best Director. Meanwhile, “Rocky” and its helmer John G. Avildsen KO’d “Network” and Sidney Lumet. “Network” did bag a writing win, Best Original Screenplay for Paddy Chayefsky, but “Streetcar,” which Tennessee Williams adapted from his own play, lost Best Adapted Screenplay to “A Place in the Sun” scribes Michael Wilson and Harry Brown.

“Everything Everywhere” looks solid for at least one acting trophy. Best Supporting Actor has long felt like Quan’s to lose, and though he had his precursor sweep stopped at BAFTA by Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), the actor rebounded at SAG and his odds never took a hit. Best Actress seems the next most likely. Yeoh is still in second behind Cate Blanchett (“TÁR), but she’s been creeping up since her SAG triumph.

That leaves Best Supporting Actress, which looked like a safe bet for Bassett two weeks ago after her Golden Globe and Critics Choice victories. But then came the industry prizes. Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) took BAFTA and Curtis was the unrewarded veteran who prevailed at SAG, even overcoming a possible vote-split with her own co-star, Stephanie Hsu. This sets up a juicy showdown at the Oscars in a category that’s been unsettled since Michelle Williams went lead for “The Fabelmans.” Curtis remains in third in the odds, but she and Condon have been rising since SAG, while Bassett has been dropping. “Everything Everywhere” is clearly the strongest film of the three, so can Curtis ride the love to a win?

Winning these six awards will obviously be a tall order, not the least because sweeps by Best Picture winners have been hard to come by in the preferential ballot era. The last Best Picture champ to claim more than four awards was “The Artist” (2011), which nabbed five. The only other Best Picture champ to score more than four in this era is six-time winner “The Hurt Locker” (2009). “Everything Everywhere” is also predicted to win Best Film Editing, which would bring it to seven. But there hasn’t been a contender that’s been so competitive across above-the-line categories — and multiple acting ones at that — until now, so maybe it can win almost everything.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

Oscar odds for Best Actress Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?