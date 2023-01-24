2023 Oscar nominations by film: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11

When the 95th Academy Award nominations were revealed on January 23, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” emerged as the leader of the pack with a total of 11 bids. It landed almost everywhere we thought it would (except Best Sound) and even surprised us by receiving notices for its costume design, score, and original song “This is a Life.”

Over the last decade, Oscar nominations leaders have ultimately pulled off an average of three wins apiece, but only two – “Birdman” (2015) and “The Shape of Water” (2018) – have snagged the elusive Best Picture prize. The last two most-recognized films, “The Power of the Dog” (12 bids) and “Mank” (10), respectively lost the main race to “CODA” (three) and “Nomadland” (six).

Following “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on this year’s list of most-nominated films are “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine bids each. “Elvis” is right behind with eight, while “The Fabelmans” picked up seven.

Next are a pair of six-time nominees: “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” scored five bids, and “Avatar: The Way of Water” ended up with four.

The four films that received three nominations apiece this year are “Babylon,” “The Batman,” “Triangle of Sadness,” and “The Whale.” Those that finished with two each are “Living” and “Women Talking.”

Here is the complete list of 2023 Oscar nominations by film (and here they are by category):

11 NOMINATIONS

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress (x 2)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

9 NOMINATIONS

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Score

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best International Film

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor (x 2)

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

8 NOMINATIONS

“Elvis”

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best FIlm Editing

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Sound

7 NOMINATIONS

“The Fabelmans”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay

Best Production Design

Best Original Score

6 NOMINATIONS

“Tár”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Original Song

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

5 NOMINATIONS

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Supporting Actress

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Original Song

Best Visual Effects

4 NOMINATIONS

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Picture

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

3 NOMINATIONS

“Babylon”

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Original Score

“The Batman”

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

“The Whale”

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

2 NOMINATIONS

“Living”

Best Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Women Talking”

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

1 NOMINATION

“Aftersun”

Best Actor

“All That Breathes”

Best Documentary Feature

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Best Documentary Feature

“Argentina, 1985”

Best International Film

“Bardo”

Best Cinematography

“Blonde”

Best Actress

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Best Animated Short

“Causeway”

Best Supporting Actor

“Close”

Best International Film

“The Elephant Whisperers”

Best Documentary Short

“Empire of Light”

Best Cinematography

“EO”

Best International Film

“Fire of Love”

Best Documentary Feature

“The Flying Sailor”

Best Animated Short

“Glass Onion”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Animated Feature

“Haulout”

Best Documentary Short

“A House Made of Splinters”

Best Documentary Feature

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

Best Documentary Short

“Ice Merchants”

Best Animated Short

“An Irish Goodbye”

Best Live Action Short

“Ivalu”

Best Live Action Short

“Le Pupille”

Best Live Action Short

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best Animated Feature

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

Best Documentary Short

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Costume Design

“My Year of Dicks”

Best Animated Short

“Navalny”

Best Documentary Feature

“Night Ride”

Best Live Action Short

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Animated Short

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Best Animated Feature

“The Quiet Girl”

Best International Film

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Live Action Short

“RRR”

Best Original Song

“The Sea Beast”

Best Animated Feature

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best Documentary Short

“Tell It Like a Woman”

Best Original Song

“To Leslie”

Best Actress

“Turning Red”

Best Animated Feature

