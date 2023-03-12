Will ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ be the 3rd film to win 3 acting Oscars?

The SAG Awards often match the Oscars for acting pretty closely, so when “Everything Everywhere All at Once” achieved an unprecedented clean sweep of all its categories including three individual acting races, the immediate question became, can it do the same thing at the Oscars? Only two films in history have ever won three acting trophies.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” was the first. Adapted from Tennessee Williams‘s play, the 1951 film won Best Actress (Vivien Leigh), Best Supporting Actor (Karl Malden), and Best Supporting Actress (Kim Hunter). The only award it lost was Best Actor for arguably the film’s most iconic performance by Marlon Brando. That award went instead to Humphrey Bogart for “The African Queen.”

Then 1976’s “Network” pulled off the same feat, winning three awards out of a remarkable five acting nominations. Best Actor went posthumously to Peter Finch. Best Actress went to Faye Dunaway. And Best Supporting Actress went to Beatrice Straight, who famously had the shortest performance ever to win an acting Oscar at just over five minutes long. The two acting losses for the film were Best Actor for William Holden (who lost to his co-star) and Best Supporting Actor for Ned Beatty (who lost to Jason Robards for “All the President’s Men”).

As it stands, “Everything Everywhere” is looking good for two acting Oscars. Michelle Yeoh recently moved into the lead in our odds for Best Actress based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, though Cate Blanchett (“TAR“) still poses a huge threat. The safest bet appears to be Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor as he has achieved a nearly clean sweep of awards throughout the season, save the BAFTA which went to Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin“).

The toughest category for the film to get will be Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis won the SAG Award, but that was her first major win of the season, and she currently ranks third in our odds behind Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Kerry Condon (“Basnshees”). Curtis also has to overcome potential vote-splitting with her co-star Stephanie Hsu, who has a bigger role in the film.

But it happened at SAG, so that means there’s a chance it’ll happen at the Oscars too.

