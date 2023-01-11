SAG Awards: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ tied for the lead with 5 nominations apiece

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with five nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of SAG Award nominations here, which were announced on Wednesday morning, January 11.

“Everything Everywhere” contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. The action-packed dramedy about a jaded immigrant trying to save the multiverse also scored individual acting noms for four of its cast members: lead Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu.

“Banshees” also contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. And like “Everything Everywhere,” this tragicomic film about the sudden dissolution of a friendship scored individual acting noms for four individual actors: lead Colin Farrell and supporting performers Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan.

No other films received more than two nominations. “The Fabelmans” scored for its ensemble cast and for Paul Dano‘s supporting performance, though Michelle Williams was surprisingly left out of the lead actress contest. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” showed up in the supporting actress race for Angela Bassett as well as the stunt ensemble race. Similarly, “The Woman King” doubled up with lead actress Viola Davis and a nom for stunts. And “The Whale” received a pair of individual acting noms for lead actor Brendan Fraser and supporting actress Hong Chau.

Rounding out the ensemble category are “Babylon” and “Women Talking,” neither of which received any nominations for individual cast members. Surprisingly absent from these SAG nominations was “Glass Onion,” which we expected in the ensemble race. Tom Cruise also missed the cut in best actor for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?