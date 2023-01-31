‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ seeks to take home a record-tying 3 SAG Awards

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” both received a leading five Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, but only one of them is expected to walk away a winner. The former is predicted to score three trophies, which would make it the fifth film to accomplish the feat.

The multiverse-hopping hit is the favorite to win ensemble (16/5 odds), lead actress for Michelle Yeoh (16/5) and supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan. And it’s not even close in these standings between first and second. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is second in ensemble at 19/5, Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”) follows Yeoh at 37/10, and the biggest gap is between Quan and “Banshees” star Brendan Gleeson, who sits at 39/10. “Everything Everywhere’s” remaining bids are in supporting actress, where Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are third and fourth, respectively, trailing No. 1 Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).

The only films to win a record three SAG Awards in one night are 1999’s “American Beauty” (ensemble, lead actor for Kevin Spacey, lead actress for Annette Bening), 2002’s “Chicago” (ensemble, lead actress for Renee Zellweger, supporting actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones), 2011’s “The Help” (ensemble, lead actress for Viola Davis, supporting actress for Octavia Spencer), and 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (ensemble, lead actress for Frances McDormand, supporting actor for Sam Rockwell). “Chicago” had five nominations, while the others had four.

Not all of these wins morphed into Oscar gold though. Spacey, Zeta-Jones, Spencer, McDormand and Rockwell went on to win corresponding Oscars. There’s no cast equivalent award at the Oscars, but only “American Beauty” and “Chicago” nabbed Best Picture.

If “Everything Everywhere” does claim three SAG Awards, history bodes well for it to convert at least one into an Oscar win, most likely for Quan, who’s been dominating. Best Picture seems the next likely, even with the quirks of the preferential ballot, as the 11-time nominee has been a crowd-pleasing success. Quan and the film are currently in first place the Oscar odds. Best Actress will be the trickiest as it’s been a two-woman race between Blanchett and Yeoh, who are 1-2 in the rankings. They both picked up Golden Globes and Blanchett defeated Yeoh at the Critics Choice Awards, where “Everything Everywhere” bagged five wins. Bening, Zellweger and Davis lost the Oscar in closely contested races, but McDormand was the frontrunner and swept. A sign of things to come?

