5 reasons why ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ will win the most Oscars

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is up for 11 Academy Award nominations, the record this year, and it is predicted by many awards pundits to win at least five: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Best Editing for Paul Rogers. Throw in potential wins for Michelle Yeoh in Best Actress, Stephanie Hsu or Jamie Lee Curtis in Best Supporting Actress, Son Lux in Best Original Score, Shirley Kurata in Best Costume Design, and “This Is a Life” in Best Song, and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is way out in front. Yes, the heralded sci-fi film has competition from other red-hot nominees, but here are the Top 5 reasons why I’m confident “EEAAO” will win the most Oscars.

1. It’s the front-runner in three categories

Based on Gold Derby odds, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is expected to win at least three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director. Even though “All Quiet on the Western Front” won the top BAFTA Awards for picture and director, its lack of Oscar bids for directing and editing obviously hurts it there. We’ll see what the PGA Awards have to say on Saturday night. Similarly, although Quan lost at BAFTA to Barry Keoghan for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Quan is still expected to win at the SAG Awards and then at the Oscars, his narrative near impossible to overcome by any actor this late in the game. I would also argue the only figure to beat The Daniels for Best Director was Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans,” but his loss at the DGA Awards to The Daniels shows that, outside of a shocker, nobody is going to beat the “EEAAO” duo.

2. It has a good chance of winning editing and original screenplay

Many pundits are predicting that “Top Gun: Maverick” will pull out a win for Best Editing, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took the BAFTA Award from a voting body that clearly didn’t love the film over the more awarded “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.” That BAFTA win has now pushed “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to frontrunner status for the editing prize at the Oscars. Best Original Screenplay, some argue, could go to Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin” (that’s what happened at the Golden Globes), but I highly doubt “Everything Everywhere All at Once” would lose there if it’s primed to win Best Director and Best Picture.

3. No other film is expected to win more than two Oscars

“The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” might go home empty-handed, although Kerry Condon could be a spoiler for Best Supporting Actress over front-runner Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”). “TAR” is predicted to only win Best Actress for Cate Blanchett. “Elvis” might take Best Actor for Austin Butler, but no technical category is a given. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is expected to take Best Cinematography and Best International Feature, but Best Adapted Screenplay might very well go to Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.” Will any other film besides “Everything Everywhere All at Once” win more than two trophies? It’s almost certain, but no movie has the momentum to win three, four or five, the way “EEAAO” is currently expected to.

4. “EEAAO” received the most Oscar nominations

Most often the movie with the highest number of bids is bound to win the most statues. That wasn’t the case last year, of course, when “The Power of the Dog” took home only one Oscar (directing for Jane Campion) despite its 12 notices, but it was the case in 2018 when “The Shape of Water” was nominated for 13 Oscars and won four, and in 2017 when “La La Land” was nominated for 14 Oscars and won six. The more listings, the better chance at taking home more gold trophies, and that’s the case this year with “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which nabbed a leading 11. Sure, there are some categories the film probably won’t win. Best Supporting Actress will come down to Bassett or Condon, not Hsu or Curtis. Best Original Song looks like it will go to another film, as does Best Costume Design. But having the 11 bids should help “EEAAO” win the most trophies.

5. It has won the most precursor prizes

The final reason is that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won the most overall awards of any other 2022 film, with 273 combined wins in the past year. Other films have done well, like “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which has 121 prizes, and “TAR,” which has 69, but really, nothing has come close to how much “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has dominated the season with its number of victories in categories across the board. The film won nine from the Austin Film Critics Association alone, along with five at the Critics Choice Awards, seven from the Denver Film Critics, and a whopping 10 from the Utah Film Critics. And with PGA, SAG and Film Independent Spirit Awards forthcoming, it appears the film will take home even more.

Because of these five reasons, look for the film that Larushka Ivan-Zadeh (Metro Newspaper) raved was “the most brilliantly bananas movie of 2022” and that Ben Travis (Empire Magazine) called “a pure firework display of technical bravado, wild invention, emotional storytelling, comedic genius, action mastery, and outstanding performances” to win the most Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions