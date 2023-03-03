‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ predicted to pull off another clean sweep at Spirit Awards

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” made history at the SAG Awards by winning in all four categories it was nominated in, making it the most awarded film in the history of those awards. Well, if our predictions hold true, the film will do exactly the same thing at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 4. Scroll down to see our predictions in the 11 categories we’re handicapping, organized by film.

The sci-fi film goes into these awards with a leading eight nominations across seven categories, making it the most nominated film of the year. And based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users it will win every single one of those awards, setting a new record for the most victories in history. The only nominee from the film who won’t win according to our forecasts is Jamie Lee Curtis, who is expected to lose to her co-star Ke Huy Quan in the Best Supporting Performance category.

That won’t leave much for the rest of the field. “TAR” followed close behind with seven nominations, but it won’t come away empty handed despite the “Everything Everywhere” juggernaut we’re anticipating. It’ll claim Best Cinematography, an award it’s also nominated for at the Oscars. Meanwhile, “Aftersun” will take Best First Feature, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will claim Best Documentary, and France’s “Saint Omer” will prevail as Best International Film.

So what does this mean for the Oscars coming up on March 12? The Spirit Award winners are decided by members of Film Independent, an organization that’s open to any film enthusiast who pays their yearly dues. So it may not align very closely with the motion picture academy that decides the Oscars, though over the last decade or so the Spirits have agreed with the Oscars on the best film multiple times: “The Artist” (2011), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Birdman” (2014), “Spotlight” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016), and “Nomadland” (2020).

Since “Everything Everywhere” has already won Producers Guild, Directors Guild, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, it’s looking strong in the Best Picture Oscar race. So if our predictions are correct, expect there to be agreement once again. What do you think? Make or update your predictions here before Spirit winners are announced.

“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

Best Feature

Best Director — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Lead Performance — Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Performance — Ke Huy Quan

Best Breakthrough Performance — Stephanie Hsu

Best Screenplay

Best Editing

“AFTERSUN”

Best First Feature

“ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED”

Best Documentary

“SAINT OMER”

Best International Film

“TAR”

Best Cinematography

