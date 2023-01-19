Experts slugfest: Our final 2023 Oscar nominations predictions

Will “Everything Everywhere All at Once” be everywhere in Tuesday’s Oscar nominations? And after scoring 14 BAFTA nominations, will “All Quiet on the Western Front” make a very loud splash? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with her final (for now) Oscar predictions.

Best Picture has been, uh, hard to fill out with 10 films, let’s say, but after Producers Guild of America Awards nominations and BAFTA nominations, the picture (no pun intended) is coming into focus. However, we differ on one pick in our lineups.

SEE Experts predictions: 2023 Critics Choice Awards recap — plus: BAFTA nominations predictions

Rounding out all four acting categories is also giving us agita. After missing SAG and a partially juried BAFTA field of six, Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) is on the ropes in Best Actress. Or is she? Could Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) be the annual snubbee of people who hit all the major precursors? And what are the chances that voters nominate her in supporting? And are either of us joining the Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”) hive?

Elsewhere, we pour one out for “Women Talking” and Twitter queen Sarah Polley.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Picture (0:00)

Best Director (12:35)

Best Actress (21:50)

Best Actor (31:15)

Best Supporting Actress (33:34)

Best Supporting Actor (44:17)

Screenplay awards (49:27)

Below-the-line categories (54:48)

Animated, doc, international features and shorts (1:09:27)

Final thoughts (1:16:20)

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?